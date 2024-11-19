Laura James Named CEO for Coachella Valley Economic Partnership (CVEP)

The Coachella Valley Economic Partnership (CVEP) announced today the appointment of Laura James to Chief Executive Officer.

James has been with CVEP since 2014, and quickly rose through the ranks as she actively undertook professional development and educational opportunities while forging strong professional relationships throughout the Coachella Valley. James has held the position of Vice President of Innovation for the past five years, and most recently the position of Interim CEO.

During her time at CVEP, she has been responsible for overseeing a number of CVEP's most innovative projects, including the Coachella Valley Fast Pitch, spearheading the COVID-19 business impact survey, and launching the monthly Morning Insights event, which brings together entrepreneurs and recently relocated workers. In 2024, James launched a transformative strategic planning process, positioning CVEP to adapt to the future of regional economic development.

James has more than 10 years of experience in economic development strategy. She earned an M.B.A. from Auburn University. She has also earned certificates in Nonprofit Management from University of California Riverside, Information Systems Management from Auburn University, and Economic Development as a graduate of the University of Oklahoma's Economic Development Institute. James earned the prestigious Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) credential from the International Economic Development Council in 2022; she is one of fewer than 40 Certified Economic Developers in the State of California. Her leadership roles throughout the years have been marked by innovation, service to others, and a commitment to fostering economic growth in the region.

James is active in numerous volunteer and leadership positions in the region, including roles on the Desert Regional Medical Center Governing Board, The Desert Sun Editorial Board, LifeStream Blood Bank Board, and Health Assessment and Research for Communities (HARC) Board.

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO at CVEP," says James. "CVEP has played a pivotal role in driving economic prosperity in the Coachella Valley, and I am committed to strengthening our partnerships across the region and beyond as we continue to grow the regional economy in sustainable, meaningful ways."

"We are confident Laura will lead us into a future of new opportunities and great successes for all the communities of the Coachella Valley, and for CVEP," says CVEP's Board Chairperson, Deborah McGarrey. "Her wealth of experience in economic development and her deep understanding of the Coachella Valley make her the ideal candidate for this position."