Farwest Corrosion Control Introduces Ref-Check VPR for Voltage Potential Restoration

Farwest Corrosion Control Company has introduced the Ref-Check VPR test instrument for Voltage Potential Restoration. Farwest is an industry pioneer and leader in Cathodic Protection and Corrosion Control services for industries that maintain underground and underwater infrastructure, storage systems or other submerged metallic structures. The Ref-Check VPR is an advancement in a product line of instruments designed to overcome false or low potential readings from compromised cathodic protection reference electrodes (CPRE).

The Ref-Check series of test instruments allows cathodic protection technicians to take accurate voltage potential or structure-to-soil readings despite conditions that would otherwise produce inaccurate readings, requiring the costly replacement of aging CPREs. "While corrosion has been around as long as we have been using steel to transfer water, gas and like substances, the methods to measure and mitigate corrosion levels have improved. By using advanced technologies, we can monitor the corrosion levels on pipelines or other buried structures more accurately. The Ref-Check VPR takes this to a new level. With advanced technology, we have been able to improve the instrument so that it is extremely accurate and easy to use," commented Troy Rankin, President of Farwest.

Corrosion control and the need for cathodic protection solutions continue to be essential for pipelines, storage tanks and other underground and underwater structures as they age. Ongoing protection, maintenance and monitoring, can mitigate serious problems that can be very costly. "The Ref-Check VPR integrates reliable, medical-grade, electronic technology. It works in conjunction with standard digital multimeters and virtually eliminates meter loading, the main cause of false readings. We see this as a huge benefit to our customers. It will not only provide a significant cost savings by eliminating the need to replace CPREs, but it also saves time and provides better data to cathodic protection technicians who regularly monitor and maintain underground, metallic infrastructures," Mr. Rankin concluded.

Detailed information about the Ref-Check VPR can be found on the Farwest website https://www.farwestcorrosion.com/ or by calling the Customer Support team at (310) 532.9524.