Farwest Corrosion Control Company Announces Leadership Change

About Farwest Corrosion Control Company
Farwest Corrosion Control Company is an industry pioneer and leader in comprehensive cathodic protection and corrosion control services and related products. Named a Top Ten Corrosion Solution Provider from Manufacturing Technology Insights magazine, Farwest is known for finding solutions to difficult problems through quality products, sound engineering solutions and onsite installation services. Founded in 1956, Farwest is a Certified Minority-Owned Business headquartered in Downey, CA. Farwest has regional operations nationwide and is known for its outstanding reputation, quality work, technical expertise and customer trust. For more information about Farwest products and services, FarwestCorrosion.com or (310) 532.9524.
