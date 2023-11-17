Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Farwest Corrosion Control Company Announces Leadership Change
Text Graphics
Farwest Corrosion Control Company Announces Leadership Change
From:
Kathleen McEntee and Associates, Ltd. Kathleen McEntee and Associates, Ltd.
Downey, CA
Friday, November 17, 2023


Farwest Corrosion Control Company Announces Leadership Change
 

Farwest Corrosion Control Company, a leader in cathodic protection and corrosion control announced the internal promotion of  Kenji Gailey to the role of President, succeeding Troy Rankin, who transitions to a senior advisory role. Gailey, formerly the Vice President of Construction Services, will leverage his extensive background in products, construction and engineering to steer Farwest into its next chapter of innovation and customer service excellence.

"Kenji's technical expertise and forward-looking vision are assets that will undoubtedly advance Farwest's mission and values," said Troy Rankin. "His dedication and innovative mindset will help Farwest to move forward. With Kenji at the helm, the company's future is in capable hands. I look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of the company."

"It's a privilege to lead Farwest and build upon our 65+ year legacy of industry leadership. I am eager to utilize our team's expertise to enhance our product and service offerings to provide quality solutions to our customers," said Gailey. "As we look to the future, our commitment to quality, integrity and exceptional service is of the utmost importance. I am excited to lead a team that loves to solve complex problems by applying our deep industry knowledge to ensure that Farwest continues to set the standard for excellence in comprehensive corrosion control solutions."

For over six decades, Farwest Corrosion Control Company has offered comprehensive corrosion control and cathodic protection solutions to complex challenges across the gas and oil, water and wastewater, power, marine and construction industries that maintain underground and underwater infrastructures, storage systems or other submerged metallic structures.

About Farwest Corrosion Control Company

Farwest Corrosion Control Company is an industry pioneer and leader in comprehensive cathodic protection and corrosion control services and related products. Named a Top Ten Corrosion Solution Provider from Manufacturing Technology Insights magazine, Farwest is known for finding solutions to difficult problems through quality products, sound engineering solutions and onsite installation services. Founded in 1956, Farwest is a Certified Minority-Owned Business headquartered in Downey, CA. Farwest has regional operations nationwide and is known for its outstanding reputation, quality work, technical expertise and customer trust. For more information about Farwest products and services, FarwestCorrosion.com or (310) 532.9524.

                                                                                   ###

Media Contact
Kathleen McEntee | Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd. | p (760) 262.4080 | KMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Kathleen McEntee
Title: President
Group: Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd.
Dateline: La Quinta, CA United States
Direct Phone: 312-242-1606
Cell Phone: 312-501-1950
Jump To Kathleen McEntee and Associates, Ltd. Jump To Kathleen McEntee and Associates, Ltd.
Contact Click to Contact