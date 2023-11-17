Farwest Corrosion Control Company Announces Leadership Change

Farwest Corrosion Control Company, a leader in cathodic protection and corrosion control announced the internal promotion of Kenji Gailey to the role of President, succeeding Troy Rankin, who transitions to a senior advisory role. Gailey, formerly the Vice President of Construction Services, will leverage his extensive background in products, construction and engineering to steer Farwest into its next chapter of innovation and customer service excellence.



"Kenji's technical expertise and forward-looking vision are assets that will undoubtedly advance Farwest's mission and values," said Troy Rankin. "His dedication and innovative mindset will help Farwest to move forward. With Kenji at the helm, the company's future is in capable hands. I look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of the company."

"It's a privilege to lead Farwest and build upon our 65+ year legacy of industry leadership. I am eager to utilize our team's expertise to enhance our product and service offerings to provide quality solutions to our customers," said Gailey. "As we look to the future, our commitment to quality, integrity and exceptional service is of the utmost importance. I am excited to lead a team that loves to solve complex problems by applying our deep industry knowledge to ensure that Farwest continues to set the standard for excellence in comprehensive corrosion control solutions."

For over six decades, Farwest Corrosion Control Company has offered comprehensive corrosion control and cathodic protection solutions to complex challenges across the gas and oil, water and wastewater, power, marine and construction industries that maintain underground and underwater infrastructures, storage systems or other submerged metallic structures.