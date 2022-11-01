Farwest Corrosion Control Announces Strategic Investment from IMB Partners

About Farwest Corrosion Control Company
Farwest Corrosion Control Company is an industry pioneer and leader in comprehensive cathodic protection and corrosion control services and related products. Named a Top Ten Corrosion Solution Provider from Manufacturing Technology Insights magazine, Farwest is known for finding solutions to difficult problems through quality products, sound engineering solutions and onsite installation services. The firm is headquartered in Downey, CA, with eight regional offices and over 175 employees nationwide. Farwest: The Right Product. The Right Solution. The Right People. For more information about Farwest products and services, FarwestCorrosion.com or (310) 532.9524.
Media Contact
Kathleen McEntee |Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd. | p (760) 262.4080 | KMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com