Farwest Corrosion Control Announces 67 Years of Corrosion Control and Cathodic Protection Services

Farwest Corrosion Control Company, a leading provider of cathodic protection and corrosion control products, installation and engineering services worldwide, is celebrating 67 years of industry service.

Farwest Corrosion is an industry pioneer and leader in Cathodic Protection and Corrosion Control solutions for the gas, oil, water, wastewater, power, marine and construction industries. "We are proud of our history, reputation, and the many customers we have served over the years. From humble beginnings, we now have eight U.S. locations and have expanded to provide products and services worldwide. We have the largest U.S. inventory of cathodic protection and corrosion control products, provide custom fabrication solutions and offer engineering and installation services," commented Troy Rankin, President.

Cathodic protection solutions mitigate corrosion and extend the life of underground and underwater critical assets including pipelines, storage systems, offshore structures and other submerged metallic structures susceptible to corrosion. "Our team members are experienced professionals who focus on customer needs while ensuring our promise of Integrity, Service and Quality. When a challenge is presented to us, we find a way to say 'yes' to provide the high level of service our customers have come to expect from Farwest," he added.

Recent projects include customized anode sleds for a port project in Alaska, deep anode well systems in So. California, and AC Mitigation systems in the southwestern US. The firm also develops unique products like the DCPro Power Supply, Ref-Check VPR and the Rapid-Check Test Station to address customer needs and challenges.