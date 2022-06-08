Virtual Event Expert to Speak at Small Business Skills Summit

Tech expert Alfred Poor to examine the art of making a great virtual impression at the Small Business Skills Summit 2022

Virtual meetings might now be mainstream, but the first impression you make online is just as critical as the one you offer face-to-face, according to technology expert Alfred Poor.

He'll be offering his tips on how business owners can create a winning first impression in each and every virtual meeting they attend when he hosts an expert session at the Small Business Skills Summit this September.

Mr Poor explains a good first impression in an online meeting is critical, especially as the technology is commonplace in the wake of the pandemic.

"Those who can make a better first impression in virtual meetings have a competitive advantage and can be more effective at getting their message across," he said.

In a fast paced session at 11am AEST on September 9 (9 PM US Eastern on September 8), Mr Poor will offer essential tips and strategies that cover:

Why a first impression in a virtual setting is so important, How to master the technical skills to improve your online presence without a lot of time of money The three "I"s of making improvements in your virtual presence that are incremental, intentional, and impactful.

Mr Poor is a professional speaker and technology expert with audiences around the world, both onstage and virtual.

A graduate of Harvard College, he is the author of 15 books, and has weekly segments on the US nationally-syndicated radio show, "Into Tomorrow with Dave Graveline".

He has been quoted in major publications, including Fast Company, Money Magazine, US News and World Report, and USA Today courtesy of his ability to present complex concepts in a way that they can be put to immediate practical use.

Back by popular demand, the Small Business Skills Summit is an initiative of small business networking and resources community, Business Business Business, and this year will see 30 different experts over 30 days offering their tips and insight on topics like marketing, law, sales techniques, mindset and more.

Business Business Business founder Linda Reed-Enever explains the Small Business Skills Summit is now in its fourth year, after first launching in 2018.

"The Small Business Skills Summits is designed by business owners for business owners, offering operators the best tools and expertise available in a convenient, accessible form," Ms Reed-Enever says.

The summit takes place online throughout September. Sessions will run daily at 11am, delivering insight and expertise into the essential tools all businesses require.

Attendees can pick and choose the presenters they wish to see, engage in question and answer forums. With a VIP ticket they can also enjoy the convenience of accessing information after the event and are privy to four expert panel sessions over the course of the event.

The Small Business Skills Summit runs from September 1 to September 30

Enrollments for the event are open now at

https://enevergroup.thinkific.com/courses/2022-small-business-skills-summit

About Business Business Business - Business Business Business is a hub of information, made for business owners, by business owners. With the mantra "Learn, Connect, Network and Do" it is an arena dedicated to supporting and offering essential resources and skills to small business operators.

