Online Meeting Expert Launches 'The 75 Percent Solution' to Improve Video Meeting Impact

Alfred Poor, an internationally renowned expert in virtual meeting technology and keynote speaker, has launched a new service, "The 75 Percent Solution," to help business professionals improve the effectiveness of their online meetings.

"Gartner estimates that by 2024, 75% of business meetings will take place online," says Poor. "However, companies currently spend nearly $400 billion per year on unproductive meetings." He created The 75 Percent Solution to address this issue.

The 75 Percent Solution provides personalized advice for business executives, sales teams, management groups, startup founders, and anyone who holds regular video meetings or makes online presentations. Poor helps clients identify opportunities for incremental improvements to have the biggest impact on their audiences. Services are tailored to the organization or individual's specific needs. He has a particular interest in helping startup founders be more effective in their online pitches to investors.

The 75 Percent Solution guides participants through practical enhancements related to content, delivery, slide design, lighting, and other best practices to create and deliver engaging virtual presentations. And clients learn why Poor says, "Friends don't let friends use Zoom virtual backgrounds." Unique to his approach is his focus on the Principle of the Three I's, making changes that are Incremental, Intentional, and Impactful.

Poor has presented at conferences worldwide and produced many large virtual events for companies in digital health, display technology, and consumer electronics. He helps clients confidently embrace the online meeting environment to drive deals, connect with teams, impress investors, and boost bottom lines.

For a free consultation to see if The 75 Percent Solution is a fit for you or your team, visit The 75 Percent or email him at alfred@AlfredPoor.com.