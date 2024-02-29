How to Make a Better Impression in Your Next Online Meeting or Presentation

Alfred Poor, keynote speaker and online event technology expert, will present a live video webinar "Online Meeting Success" on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 2 PM Eastern Time. This hour-long event helps executives and startup founders make a better impression in online meetings, conference calls, webinars, and video presentations. Participants will learn how to be more intentional about how they come across online, so they are aligned with their company brand and messaging.

According to industry analysts at Gartner, 75% of all business meetings will be held online in 2024. Most executives and startup founders make a compelling impression in a conference room or on stage, but many are not as intentional about how they come across in online meetings. They can struggle to create and maintain engagement with participants or to appear in a manner that is congruent with their personal and professional image. This can lead to a failure to connect with other parties, and deals taking longer to close, or not closing at all.

In this highly interactive webinar, attendees will learn insider techniques to overcome common pain points and to be more engaging and persuasive online. Specific topics will include:

The three fundamental principles of online meeting success

The "Three I's" of making effective improvements in your online appearance

Why friends don't let friends use Zoom virtual backgrounds (or blur!)

How to troubleshoot tech issues… and prevent them in the first place

A simple $20 secret for a professional background for any online platform

This webinar will provide simple, actionable best practices that you can implement immediately to make a more effective and professional impression, no matter what your skill level, equipment, or budget might be.

To learn more or register today, visit https://the75percent.com/online-meeting-success.

About Alfred Poor: He is the founder of "The 75% Solution", a service that helps executives be more persuasive and influential in online meetings and presentations. He is a keynote speaker and a virtual meeting technology expert with an international reputation. He has presented at online conferences worldwide and has produced virtual events from multi-day speaker summits to a series of online tradeshows for consumer technology companies.

Alfred has helped hundreds of people improve their online presence with specific, practical, and effective guidance. He can help you or your team make changes that will help you communicate more effectively, so that you can close more business and bring more success.

