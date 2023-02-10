Speaker
Health Tech Insider Celebrates Milestone of 3,500 Articles
Havertown, PA
Friday, February 10, 2023


Health Tech Insider (HTI), the leading source for news and analysis about wearable and mobile technology for health and medical applications, is proud to announce that it has now published 3,500 articles. Since its founding in 2014, HTI has been committed to providing readers with the most up-to-date information and insights about the rapidly evolving trends in health and medical technology.

HTI provides readers with curated news and original analysis about the latest advancements in wearable and mobile technology. Its free weekly email newsletter has become the go-to source for industry executives looking to stay informed about the latest health and medical technology trends.

"We're proud to have reached this milestone of 3,500 published articles," said HTI Editor and Publisher Alfred Poor. "It's a testament to the dedication of our team and the commitment of our readers to stay informed about the latest technology trends. We look forward to continuing to provide our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of health and medical technology."

For more information, please contact Alfred Poor, alfredpoor@healthtechinsider.com; +1 610-853-2034.

About Health Tech Insider

Health Tech Insider is the go-to source for curated news and analysis on wearable and mobile technology for health and medical applications. With in-depth coverage of the latest trends and developments along with original analysis, Health Tech Insider has published more than 3,500 articles about the present and future of wearable and health technology. You can subscribe to the free weekly newsletter at https://healthtechinsider.com/hti-newsletter-subscription.
