From: Exhibitor Rights Council -- formerly Trade Show Council Washington , DC Thursday, August 7, 2025

Part One: Expert Scoring Rubric for Exhibitor Rights & Show Operations Total possible points: 100 Divide points across key issue categories based on importance and complexity. 1. Abrupt Show Closings (8 points) 0–2: Little or no awareness of standard closing practices or exhibitor protection.

3–5: Understands buffer time importance, but lacks enforcement knowledge.

6–8: Fully knowledgeable of best practices, communications, and enforcement. 2. Refund Policies (10 points) 0–3: Basic awareness that refunds exist but no knowledge of conditions or fairness.

4–7: Understands typical refund policies including Acts of God but limited on fairness issues.

8–10: Comprehensive understanding of fair refund policies and exhibitor protections. 3. Suitcasing Enforcement (8 points) 0–2: Little awareness of unauthorized sales issues.

3–5: Knows about enforcement methods but limited on reporting mechanisms.

6–8: Expert on policies, monitoring, signage, and complaint processes. 4. Seniority & Space Selection Transparency (8 points) 0–2: Unaware of seniority or space allocation practices.

3–5: Understands seniority basics but not transparency or class structure.

6–8: Full grasp of published policies, sponsorship classes, and seniority order. 5. Payment Practices (7 points) 0–2: Limited knowledge of payment timing and purchase transparency.

3–5: Some understanding of deposit vs full payment and booth availability info.

6–7: Fully knowledgeable of best practices for payment and floor plan transparency. 6. Booth Relocation Rights (7 points) 0–2: Unaware of relocation policies or refund rights.

3–5: Understands relocation rights but unsure about incentives.

6–7: Knows rights, refund policies, and incentives to promote fairness. 7. Labor Use & Definitions (7 points) 0–2: Basic or no knowledge of labor classifications or booth assembly rules.

3–5: Understands contract labor inclusions and basic booth assembly rights.

6–7: Expert on labor definitions and restrictions, including tool use. 8. Exclusive Floor Time (7 points) 0–2: Little knowledge of event scheduling or exhibitor support.

3–5: Understands importance of minimizing competing events and available tools.

6–7: Expert in scheduling policies and marketing tools like MyFairTool. 9. Data Transparency (7 points) 0–2: Unaware of data sharing policies with exhibitors.

3–5: Knows that attendee demographics are shared but limited on details.

6–7: Fully knowledgeable of what data is provided and how to use it for ROI. 10. Hotel Fairness (5 points) 0–1: Unaware of hotel block rate policies.

2–3: Knows about hotel blocks but unsure about parity for exhibitors.

4–5: Expert on hotel rate policies and fair exhibitor treatment. 11. Drayage Clarity & Fairness (7 points) 0–2: Little understanding of shipping pricing and policies.

3–5: Knows basics about drayage pricing transparency.

6–7: Expert on pricing, weight discrepancies, and advance notices. 12. Contractor Flexibility (5 points) 0–1: No knowledge of contractor rules.

2–3: Some understanding of exhibitor's rights to use own contractors.

4–5: Fully aware of approved contractor policies and advance access to rules. 13. Exhibitor Representation (7 points) 0–2: Little awareness of advisory committees or exhibitor representation.

3–5: Understands role of committees and onsite resources.

6–7: Expert in governance roles and exhibitor advocacy mechanisms. How to Use This Rubric: Rate the expert's knowledge in each category with points per above ranges.

Add up all points for total score (max 100).

Interpret score: 90-100: Master-level expert 75-89: Strong intermediate knowledge 50-74: Basic to moderate understanding Below 50: Needs significant improvement

Part Two: If an expert is knowledgeable and fully proficient in all the detailed key issues you listed about trade show and exhibitor rights — covering operational, financial, policy, and exhibitor fairness topics comprehensively —high. then their expertise score on a 1 to 100 scale would be quite Reasoning: The issues require a broad understanding of event management, contract law, exhibitor relations, logistics, and industry best practices.

Depth of knowledge across diverse topics like refund policies, space allocation, labor law, drayage pricing, and exhibitor advocacy indicates advanced expertise.

Being fully expert on all these demonstrates mastery of exhibitor-centric event operations and rights. Estimated Score: 95 - 100 95 if minor nuances or industry updates might still be learned.

if minor nuances or industry updates might still be learned. 100 if absolute mastery, up-to-date on all policies, legal frameworks, and enforcement mechanisms. In practical terms, someone scoring below 90 might be missing detailed knowledge in one or more areas; 95+ means a well-rounded, authoritative expert. Would you like me to suggest how to create a scoring rubric or a detailed breakdown for self-assessment? The Trade Show Council was created by Mitchell P. Davis after 20 years of exhibiting for his Expert Referral business www.ExpertClick.com. Our goal to help both exhibtors and show managers grow their business with mutual respect and standardization of the tems of practice -- we are working a document to be called The Trade Show Code. Mitchell P. Davis, President,Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. 2500 Wisconsin Ave.,NW Washington, DC 20007 Phone: (202) 333-5000 Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com The Trade Show Council is not associated with: 1) Printing Association of Florida Trade Show Council, 2) NYC & Co’s Trade Show Council, 3) ABM's Trade Show Council, 4) the GOA Trade Show Council, or 5) Meetings, Incentives and Trade Show Council.

