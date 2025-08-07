From: Exhibitor Rights Council -- formerly Trade Show Council Washington , DC Thursday, August 7, 2025

Exhibitor Rights Council Proposes Guidelines to Certify Exhibitor-Friendly Trade Shows Washington, DC – The newly launched Exhibitor Rights Council, an initiative of Mitchell P. Davis of Broadcast Interview Source, has released a proposed list of guidelines aimed at certifying trade shows as Exhibitor Friendly. These best practices are being developed as part of a forthcoming standards document titled The Trade Show Code. Based on over two decades of exhibiting experience through his platform ExpertClick.com, Davis has identified recurring issues affecting exhibitors' experience and ROI at major trade shows. The Exhibitor Rights Council's goal is to help both show managers and exhibitors succeed with mutual respect and standardized practices. Key Issues Being Addressed: Abrupt Show Closings: Show floors should not resemble a stampede at closing time. A clear buffer (at least 15 minutes) should exist between show close and dismantling, with proper announcements and flashing lights.

Refund Policies: Events canceled due to unforeseen circumstances—including acts of God—should have fair refund policies for fees paid to show management. Exhibitors should not be left absorbing the entire financial burden.

Suitcasing Enforcement: Shows should maintain a clear and proactive policy against unauthorized sales by non-exhibitors, including staff monitoring, signage, and a phone number for reporting violations.

Seniority and Space Selection Transparency: Long-time exhibitors should be rewarded through a published seniority-based selection process , with sponsorship levels used to determine class, and seniority within each class determining order.

Payment Practices: Exhibitors should not be required to pay in full before selecting booth space. Floor plans showing booth availability and adjacent exhibitors should be viewable at the time of purchase.

Booth Relocation Rights: Exhibitors should have the right to refuse relocation and receive a full refund. Incentives should be offered for voluntary moves to promote fairness.

Labor Use and Definitions: Definitions of "employee" should be inclusive of contract labor. Exhibitors should be able to bring in and assemble 10'x20' booths using hand-powered tools without excessive restrictions.

Exclusive Floor Time: Shows should minimize competing events during exhibit hours and promote exhibitor success with training sessions and marketing tools such as MyFairTool.com.

Data Transparency: Demographics and job title info of attendees should be provided to prospective exhibitors to aid in ROI analysis.

Hotel Fairness: Exhibitors should be offered main hotel block rates equal to those for attendees.

Drayage Clarity and Fairness: Transparent pricing and policies for inbound/outbound shipments—including multiple small packages and weight discrepancies—should be available 30 days in advance.

Contractor Flexibility: Exhibitors should be able to use their own approved contractors and be given access to site-specific rules in advance.

Exhibitor Representation: An Exhibitor Advisory Committee, a dedicated on-site meeting space, and exhibitor representation on governing bodies should be standard at major shows. These draft guidelines will form the basis for The Trade Show Code, currently in development. The Exhibitor Rights Council invites input from both exhibitors and show organizers to refine these principles into enforceable certification standards. About the Exhibitor Rights Council Founded by Mitchell P. Davis, President of Broadcast Interview Source, the Exhibitor Rights Council aims to foster a more respectful, results-driven exhibiting experience. The Council is independent and not affiliated with the following similarly named groups: Printing Association of Florida Trade Show Council

NYC & Co's Trade Show Council

ABM's Trade Show Council

GOA Trade Show Council

Meetings, Incentives and Trade Show Council For more information or to participate in the development of The Trade Show Code, please contact:



Mitchell P. Davis



Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.



2500 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20007



Phone: (202) 333-5000



