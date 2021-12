From: Alfred Poor -- The Health Tech Futurist Havertown , PA Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Alfred Poor, PhD, The Health Tech Futurist: This 18 minute speech provides an overview of the types of topics that Alfred covers in his keynote speeches: the disruptive impact of health tech on healthcare, how technology can address aging-in-place issues, and the return on investment that companies have found through employee fitness incentive programs. For more information, please visit https://alfredpoor.com