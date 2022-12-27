Alfred Poor, Health Tech Expert, to Give Briefing about CES 2023

Havertown, PA, December 27, 2022 - Alfred Poor, editor of Health Tech Insider, the leading source for news and analysis on wearable and health technology, will be giving an exclusive briefing on the latest industry trends and developments in the industry from CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The briefing will take place on January 19; two live sessions are available as a convenience for those in different time zones. (A third session may be offered to accommodate those in the APAC region; contact Alfred Poor at alfredpoor@healthtechinsider.com for details.)

At CES 2023, the world's largest and most influential technology event, leading companies in the wearable and health tech industry will be showcasing their latest products and innovations. Poor, who has been covering the field for more than a decade, will provide his insight and analysis on the most significant developments and trends, as well as offer predictions on the future of the industry.

"I'm excited to share my thoughts on the latest wearable and health tech news from CES with our readers and followers," said Poor. "At CES, I get to meet with more than 100 executives from companies worldwide, giving me a unique perspective that is both deep and wide." In addition to booth visits in four different exhibit halls, he will also be attending exclusive media-only events and has scheduled private meetings with a range of important companies. "I'm going to Las Vegas so you won't have to," quipped Poor.

Registration is limited to 12 participants for each session. Participants will also get access to a recording of the briefing, as well as an annotated transcript of the proceedings. For more details and to register, go to https://healthtechinsider.com/ces-2023-executive-briefing/; register by January 1 to save $100.