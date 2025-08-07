From: Exhibitor Rights Council -- formerly Trade Show Council Washington , DC Thursday, August 7, 2025

If an expert is knowledgeable and fully proficient in all the detailed key issues you listed about trade show and exhibitor rights — covering operational, financial, policy, and exhibitor fairness topics comprehensively —high.



then their expertise score on a 1 to 100 scale would be quite ________________________________________



Reasoning:



• The issues require a broad understanding of event management, contract law, exhibitor relations, logistics, and industry best practices.



• Depth of knowledge across diverse topics like refund policies, space allocation, labor law, drayage pricing, and exhibitor advocacy indicates advanced expertise.



• Being fully expert on all these demonstrates mastery of exhibitor-centric event operations and rights.



Estimated Score:



95 - 100



• 95 if minor nuances or industry updates might still be learned.



• 100 if absolute mastery, up-to-date on all policies, legal frameworks, and enforcement mechanisms.



In practical terms, someone scoring below 90 might be missing detailed knowledge in one or more areas; 95+ means a well-rounded, authoritative expert.



Would you like me to suggest how to create a scoring rubric or a detailed breakdown for self-assessment? The Trade Show Council was created by Mitchell P. Davis after 20 years of exhibiting for his Expert Referral business www.ExpertClick.com. Our goal to help both exhibtors and show managers grow their business with mutual respect and standardization of the tems of practice -- we are working a document to be called The Trade Show Code. Mitchell P. Davis, President,Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. 2500 Wisconsin Ave.,NW Washington, DC 20007 Phone: (202) 333-5000 Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com The Trade Show Council is not associated with: 1) Printing Association of Florida Trade Show Council, 2) NYC & Co’s Trade Show Council, 3) ABM's Trade Show Council, 4) the GOA Trade Show Council, or 5) Meetings, Incentives and Trade Show Council.

