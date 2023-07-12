YA author pens book to help girls talk about hard secrets

Author Jill Vanderwood pens book to help girls talk about hard secrets and to make hard choices.

Keeping Secrets: The Path You Choose #4 is now available through Amazon, Amazon Kindle and Barnes and Noble online stores.

What would you do if you knew a friend was keeping a harmful secret? The secrets included in this book involve, taking drugs; being a witness to a crime; a secret about having suicidal thoughts; experiencing sexual abuse at the hands of a relative; a secret about a friend who knew that her mom was cheating on her father; someone who was harboring a runaway; and a friend keeping a secret about being targeted by an online predator.

Is a secret a secret, no matter what? Are there times when you should tell a friend's secret, even when you promised not to tell it? What if it was a matter of life or death? Learn where you can go for help and what it really means to be a friend, even if you can't keep a particular secret.

Jill Ammon Vanderwood is the author of 14 books. Keeping Secrets is the 4th book in her series: The Path You Choose. In this series the reader is the main character and will be asked to make several choices throughout the book. There are 15 possible endings in this book.

Other books in this series include Off Target: which asks the question—"What would you do if you knew a friend had a loaded gun?" On the Rocks for boys and Cheers for girls address underage drinking and ask the questions—"What would you do if a friend or older sibling offered you alcohol? And "Should you ever get into a car with a drunk driver?"

Jill loves speaking to kids at school about gun safety, bullying, underage drinking or keeping secrets. She has won numerous awards such as the Gold Quill from the League of Utah Writers, The Indie Excellence Award, and two Mom's Choice Awards.

Keeping Secrets: The Path You Choose #4

Publication Date: July 12, 2023

ISBN-13 978-1948804318

6X9 paperback

172 pages

Available on Amazon.com and Amazon Kindle

BarnesandNoble.com