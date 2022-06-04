When Games and Reality Collide

The issue of whether violent video games lead to violent crimes is revisited.

Sounds of war are coming from a child's bedroom. Joy, triumph, elation, or defeat. Starting over. Passing levels, being alone, or playing along with up to one hundred and fifty players. Video games have a large part in a young man's world. Choosing weapons, killing the enemy. The only way to win in these realistic, deadly games is to kill. You must kill everyone else or be killed yourself. The games are so realistic that there is blood. Lots of blood! Games of war are marketed along with AR 15 weapons. These weapons are modified and used in Star Wars games, and the most popular is Call of Duty. The age range for Call of Duty is 18 and older. They are available for Play Station and other gaming devices, but also available to download in an app store for use on a cell phone. https://natterhub.com/blog/call-of-duty-a-parents-guide

Over the years when a violent mass shooting occurs, the connection between video games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops has been noted as the possible cause of the violent act being committed. There has long been a connection between video games and gun violence. The Columbine shooters were adamant gamers playing the game Doom.

The Parkland High school shooter was playing video games with his brother when he made a statement, saying he wanted to go and shoot up a school.

His brother didn't take him seriously. He thought he was just spouting off while playing the game. http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MSDHS/Meetings/November-Meeting-Documents/Nov-13-145pm-Cruz-Behavior-Chris-Lyons.aspx Parkland: Nikolas Cruz spent long hours playing violent video games, according to a friend. He was an unpopular kid who suffered from depression. https://www.polygon.com/2018/3/10/17101232/a-brief-history-of-video-game-violence-blame

A Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube blogger a comment "I'm going to be a professional school shooter," the post read. The poster's name: "Nikolas Cruz."

In the recent shooting at the Tops Supermarket, the racist shooter was a troubled young man, hanging out at the video game site Discord. He planned to shoot up a school or a church, but then determined that he could kill more people if he shot at a grocery store. ttps://www.cnn.com/2022/05/15/us/payton-gendron-buffalo-shooting-suspect-what-we-know/index.htm

The Uvalde shooter had made statements regarding raping a girl, shooting up her school, and killing her and her mother. He was obsessed with the AR-15 rifle. He even asked his sister to buy a gun for him, before he turned 18, but she refused. https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/05/25/uvalde-texas-school-shooting-gunman/

The AR-15 riffle is marketed to young men through ads helping them to 'claim their man card.' https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220531-daniel-defense-the-us-gunmaker-notorious-for-aggressive-marketing-to-young-adults

According to USA Today, President Donald Trump, and other lawmakers called out violent video games as potential factors in shootings.

On Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty, R-California was asked about factors contributing to a shooting, he said that video games can "dehumanize individuals."

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that the El Paso shooter mentioned the popular shooting game "Call of Duty" in a manifesto. "I see a video game industry that teaches young people to kill." https://www.statista.com/statistics/321374/global-all-time-unit-sales-call-of-duty-games/ over thirty million games sold per year.

This issue of violence and video games has been explored again and again. No concrete conclusion has been reached; however, a ruling was made in California where they attempted to ban violent video games and that was ruled unconstitutional under the first amendment.

What can a parent do?

Being a parent there are many avenues you can take regarding violent video games. These games can be downloaded onto any phone. If your son or daughter wants to play such games, it is really up to the parent. Should a parent allow this?