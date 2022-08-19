Friday, August 19, 2022

The average salesperson wants to make the sale…





The good salesperson wants to make the sale and get more leads…





The great salesperson takes it three steps further:

-they make the sale,

-they build a relationship,

-they create customer loyalty and earn consistent referrals.





This is the process of assertive selling.





EVERY salesperson has the capability to master these components using the principles of "assertive selling".





In my 3-day certification program, you will learn and begin to master all the elements that will create lifetime sales success.





Most people THINK they're assertive, but actually they're aggressive.





This is the single biggest mistake salespeople make!



If you want to learn the subtle difference between aggressive and assertive, that's keeping you from moving to the top of the sales ladder… literally becoming the #1 salesperson on your team, get certified in the Assertive Method of selling.

To your sales success,



Jeffrey

