The Mom’s Choice Awards Names Keeping Secrets: The Path You Choose #4 Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

Jill Ammon Vanderwood is honored to announce that her teen book, Keeping Secrets has earned the prestigious Mom's Choice Award®. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, Keeping Secrets is deemed to be among the best products.

Salt Lake City The Mom's Choice Awards® has named the teen book, Keeping Secrets as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on several elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.





"I am thrilled to earn the Mom's Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval," says Jill Ammon Vanderwood "This is my third Mom's Choice Award, and it is a great honor to be recognized by an award program which connects consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families."

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. explains "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."

About the publisher

Idea Creations Press, publisher of the popular book, Keeping Secrets, is known for publishing quality books. This is a family owned and run company, in the greater Salt Lake City area.

For additional information on the publisher, visit the company's website at https://ideacreationspress.com/about.html.

About the award-winning book

Keeping Secrets: The Path You Choose #4 is a book written for 11- to 14-year-old girls. It is realistic fiction and set in a path you choose format, where the reader is the main character and will be encouraged to make choices at regular intervals. There are 13 possible endings in this book.

Keeping Secrets begins with the main character having a slumber party at her home. She asks her guests to be sworn to secrecy as each friend reveals their deepest secrets.

This book explores what you can do if one friend is a witness to a crime; another is depressed or suicidal; one girl's parents are going through a divorce; someone is addicted to drugs and another friend has experienced sexual abuse. Your secret could simply be that you are struggling to bring up your grades in school.

All the girls are nervous when it's their turn to tell a secret. However, one friend gets up and runs from the house, saying she will never tell. Her action leads her friends to guess what her secret might be.

Is a promise a promise, no matter what? Are there some secrets that you cannot keep?

About the Author

Jill Ammon Vanderwood is the author of fourteen books, mostly for children. Jill is making a difference for the next generation by tackling tough topics such as drug abuse, bullying, gun safety, and underage drinking.

Jill loves teaching workshops to other authors and visiting schools for assemblies.

You can find her on the web at

https://jillvanderwood.com/books/keeping-secrets-the-path-you-choose/