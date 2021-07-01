SFWC Returns for 2022 and Announces Changes to the SFWC Planning Board

Thursday, July 1, 2021

2022 San Francisco Writers Conference



18th Annual Event: February 17-20, 2022 Hyatt Regency San Francisco



The San Francisco Writers Conference Returns for 2022 and Announces Changes to the SFWC Planning Board

B. Santos, E. Kauffman Expand Roles; M. Félix, A. Clay, & others added to management team

San Francisco, July 1, 2021—The San Francisco Writers Conference is pleased to announce that, after taking a gap year due to the pandemic in 2021, it will produce its 18th annual event LIVE AND IN PERSON at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco on February 17–20, 2022 with two familiar names expanding their roles in the nonprofit corporation: Barbara Santos moves to Director of Partnerships, and Elisabeth Kauffman officially joins the board in the role of Director of Marketing.

Barbara Santos, Director of Partnerships



Barbara Santos brought her creative spark to the San Francisco Writers Conference in 2003 as one of the nonprofit event's initial organizers and its first marketing director. Looking forward, she will oversee sponsorships, grants, and scholarships, while fostering new partnerships within the publishing industry and beyond. She jokes that she is the SFWC Schmooze Director!

Barbara was co-director of the Maui Writers Conference for many years before moving back to the Bay Area. Working on writing events for nearly 30 years, she has worked with literally hundreds of major authors, screenwriters, and publishing luminaries. "The thrill of interacting with a favorite author simply never gets old. It's exciting to share that experience with our attendees each year." Barbara is also the author of two cookbooks and the anthology, Practice Aloha, with co-author/celebrity chef Mark Ellman.

Elisabeth Kauffman, Director of Marketing



Elisabeth Kauffman has been managing the conference's online communications as Social Media Director for the past year. She has now agreed to take on a larger role as the Director of Marketing. Elisabeth has been a presenter and the Onsite Volunteer Coordinator at the San Francisco Writers Conference since 2019. An editor of fiction and memoir for independent clients and publishing companies, she coaches writers to connect to the magic in their creative lives, and her tarot book and deck for writers, Lunaria Tarot, was released earlier this year.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to partner with this awesome organization and helping us grow as a community." As director of marketing, she will continue to oversee SFWC's social media outreach, manage traditional marketing and promotional efforts, and provide leadership in communicating the conference's mission of helping authors learn, connect, and publish online and in person. She can be reached at socialmedia@sfwriters.org.

Also on the Board are SFWC Executive Director Laurie McLean, Director of Operations Lissa Provost, Director of Volunteers/Website Manager Linda Lee, and Director of Finance/Registrations Richard Santos.

"As the conference continues to flourish, we are preparing for our future by placing our management team in jobs where they can use their skills and contacts to further our goals of helping writers learn their craft, network aggressively, and ultimately get published," McLean said.

With that in mind, two new faces join the San Francisco Writers Conference planning team. After serving as SWFC Podcast editor for a little over a year, author Matthew Félix assumed the role of podcast Program Director and Host, relaunching the show in March. Leveraging years of podcasting experience, Matthew enhanced the show format—transitioning to longer, more in-depth interviews—added video, and expanded distribution to all major podcast platforms and YouTube. Recent guests include New York Times bestselling authors Natalie Baszile and Jasmin Darznik, as well as globally renowned indie-publishing expert Joanna Penn.

"I was so excited to be offered the opportunity to take the SFWC Podcast to the next level," explained Matthew. "It's such a wonderful platform, not only for the authors who appear as guests and our listeners and viewers, but also as a vehicle for the conference itself, allowing us to extend our reach and make even more of a mark."

Additionally, Amanda J. Clay, SFWC's Onsite Volunteer Coordinator, which she will continue to do for the 2022 conference, is also taking on the role of blog content manager. Amanda has been attending the conference since 2013. We're looking forward to the expertise and insight she has to share with the SFWC community.

"I'm thrilled to be stepping into an additional role with the San Francisco Writers Conference. Our blog is an exceptional platform for our SFWC publishing professionals to offer the wealth of inspiration and expertise that they have amassed. I'm excited to facilitate sharing those voices with the world."







The San Francisco Writers Conference / San Francisco Writers Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Event details are updated regularly and are available at: www.SFWriters.org

MORE ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO WRITERS CONFERENCE

The San Francisco Writers Conference is an annual gathering that draws 600+ participants to the Bay Area including bestselling authors, literary agents, publishers, editors (both from traditional publishing houses and indie editors), and both traditional and self-publishing industry professionals. The presenters from the West Coast, New York City, and beyond—come to the event looking for new talent, to share their expertise with the attendees, and do some quality networking themselves. For more information about the 2022 San Francisco Writers Conference, go to: www.SFWriters.org.





