New Book Reveals Secrets of Casino Security and Collections

New Biography Reveals Little-Known Aspects of Las Vegas Casino Security and Collections

Huntington Press, the leading publisher of books on Las Vegas- and gambling-related subjects, announces the publication of Joe's Dash—From Million Dollar Drug Busts to Multi-Million Dollar Collections for Las Vegas Casinos, by bestselling author Linda Ellis.







The book follows the life of Joseph Dorsey, whose extraordinary career began on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier in the Navy, proceeded to Coast Guard search-and-rescue missions involving jumping out of helicopters in violent ocean storms to save lives, then went from beat cop to undercover narcotics detective for the San Diego Police Department.







After a distinguished career in law enforcement, Joe moved to Nevada to become a casino background investigator for the state Gaming Control Board and director of security at several major casinos—uncovering employee theft and gambler scams, reining in prostitution, protecting the public at major events, and putting out literal and figurative fires. But it was pioneering the previously unbroken ground as a casino debt collector where Joe made his indelible mark, turning the District Attorney into the official collection agent of the Las Vegas casinos and recovering millions from gamblers in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.







"Casino security and debt collecting are areas of the gambling business that are shrouded in secrecy," explained Huntington Press publisher Anthony Curtis. "In Joe's Dash, they're revealed for the first time ever through Joe's experiences. He's the guy responsible for the single most important and effective advancement in marker-collection protocols."







"At work and in life, Joe Dorsey is the type of man who leads by example," said author Linda Ellis, whose book, The Dash: Making a Difference with Your Life, has sold more than a million copies. "He has no hidden agendas and he doesn't put on pretenses. He embodies the adage, 'Actions speak louder than words.'"

