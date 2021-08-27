Las Vegas Lockdown Unleashes Professional Gamblers’ Secrets!

Blackjack Author, Hall of Famer, and Legend



Arnold Snyder Pens Tell-All

Arnold Snyder, prolific author and inaugural member of the Blackjack Hall of Fame, hadn't written a book on blackjack in 15 years. Now, Las Vegas-based Huntington Press has released Snyder's aptly titled Radical Blackjack, a 334-page exposé of all the inside information he'd never revealed in the past. What led him to write the new book? "They closed all the casinos," he said. "I got tired of twiddling my thumbs."

For the first time ever, a lifelong professional gambler has lifted the curtain on many, if not most, of the ways "advantage players" make their fortunes in the casinos.

Snyder discusses his easy "one good slug" method of shuffle tracking, his camouflage techniques, and his experiences playing with partners and teams—just a few of the methods he used to convince the casino bosses that he was the world's worst gambler.

He unveils the sneaky tactics professional "hole-card" players use to extract millions, not only from blackjack, but Three-Card Poker and many other casino card games.

Hired as an expert witness for the trial, Snyder reveals the inside story on Phil Ivey's "edge-sorting" system that won him more than $20 million at baccarat.

And Radical Blackjack presents the most comprehensive treatment of loss-rebate strategies ever seen in print, as used by Don Johnson to relieve the Atlantic City casinos of $15 million at their blackjack tables before they compared notes and gave him the boot.

This book is destined to become a classic in the genre of gambling literature. Arnold Snyder, who is a great storyteller, is now available for interviews.

For interviews and guest appearances, or to receive a review copy of Radical Blackjack, please contact Paula Machado at 702-252-0655 or email cs@huntingtonpress.com