Las Vegas Advisor Member Rewards 2022 Video Clip: Click to Watch MEMBER REWARDS 2022 The 2022 Las Vegas Advisor Member Rewards Book is the best incentive package for Las Vegas, and possibly any destination, in the world! This year's MRB offers represent more than $2,000 in savings on food, drinks, attractions, and lodging, including more than $600 in expected value from the gambling bonuses. New in the MRB this year: Circa, Virgin Las Vegas/Mohegan Sun, Distill, Sporting Life 2—Home Field, Sticks Tavern, Dream Racing.



DINING Get discounts for more than 20 restaurants, including The Village Café at Ellis Island, Binion's Café, Fat Choy at Eureka, Hooter's at OYO, Siegel's 1941 at El Cortez, the Emerald Grill at Emerald Island, Triple B at the Rainbow Club, the Treasures Steakhouse, Oscars at the Plaza, Triple George at Downtown Grand, and the buffets at South Point and Rampart, along with upscale sports bars Sporting Life, Sago's, and Jackson's.



DRINKS For drinks, Ellis Island is back with its classic three rounds of drinks for two people, while Circa is comping two glasses of Champagne in its exclusive Legacy Lounge.



SHOWS / ATTRACTIONS Get twofers for our Top Ten-rated show, iLuminate and the Tower Rides Package at The STRAT, and save big on a Dream Racing experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



ACCOMMODATIONS With room rate rising, we've determined that one of the best ways to serve our membership is to create savings in this area. The MRB has room deals at the Plaza, Binion's, The STRAT, and Silver Sevens. These will save you more than the cost of membership. We're working on more.



GAMBLING Where this year's MRB really shines is in gambling, where a combination of 30 matchplay, free-play, and special bonuses creates a total value of $602, of which $55 is free-play—more than the cost of membership—without a penny of risk.



2-For-1 Entrée at Binion's Café (Binion's)



2-For-1 Coney Dog (The D)



2-For-1 Menu Item at Siegel's 1941 (El Cortez)



2-For-1 Entrée or 50% off one at Village Pub or BBQ (Ellis Island)



2-for-1 Entrée or 50% off one at Emerald Grille (Emerald Island)



2-For-1 Menu Item at Fat Choy (Eureka Casino)



2-For-1 Lunch or Dinner Entrée at Magnolia's (Four Queens)



$10 Off Bill at Klondike Grill (Klondike Casino)



20% Off Bill at Hooters Saloon and Restaurant (OYO)



20% Off Bill during Happy Hour at Oscar's Steakhouse (Plaza)



20% Off Bill at Pop Up Pizza (Plaza)



20% Off Bill at Primm & Proper (Primm Valley)



2-For-1 Entrée or 50% off single entrée at Triple B (Rainbow Club Casino)



2-For-1 or 50% off one Buffet (Rampart)



Dining—"Local Corner"



2-For-1 Menu Item (Big Dog's)



$10 Off Dining at Norm's Diner



$25 Off Dining at Rosati's



2-For-1 Menu Item at Sagos Ft. Apache



Comped Lunch or Dinner at Sporting Life Bar



50% Off Dining at Sporting Life Bar Home Field



2-For-1 Burger or Dog at Sticks Tavern



2-For-1 Entrée at Treasures Gentlemen's Club



Drinks



Two free glasses of Champagne in the Legacy Lounge (Circa)



3 Free Rounds (Ellis Island)



Cocktails for 2 (The Front Yard at Ellis Island)



Free Drink at iBar (Westgate)



Rides/Attractions/Spas/Tours



15%-20% Off at Dream Racing



2-For-1 Tower ticket or ride package (The Strat)



2-For-1 or 50% Off one Ticket to iLuminate (The Strat)



$4 Off Admission Mob Museum



Rooms



15% Off Room Rate (Hotel Apache at Binion's)



25% Off Room Rate (Plaza)



$17.77 Room Special (Silver Sevens)



30% Off Room Rate (The Strat)







Gambling



$10 Matchplay (Arizona Charlie's Decatur)



$15 Bonus, 4-of-a-kind, 25¢ machines (Big Dog's)



$10 Slot Free-Play (Binion's)



$5-$100 Slot Free-Play Bonus (The D)



$25 Matchplay (The D)



$50 Slot Matchplay (Distill)



$5 to $50 Match Bet (Downtown Grand)



$10-$1,000 Slot Free-Play (El Cortez)



$10-$100 Slot Free-Play (Ellis Island)



$10 Matchplay (Ellis Island)



Wheel Spin (Emerald Island)



$10 Bonus for Slot Play (Eureka Casino)



$10 Slot Free-Play (Four Queens)



$25 Matchplay (Golden Gate)



2-1 Payoff on first Blackjack up to $25 bet (Golden Gate)



$5-$100 Slot Free-Play Bonus (Golden Gate)



$20 Slot Free-Play (Klondike Sunset)



$10 Slot Matchplay (OYO)



Bingo Bonus (Plaza)



$25 Matchplay (Plaza)



$10 Slot Free-Play (Plaza)



Wheel Spin (Rainbow Club)



$10 Slot Free-Play (Rampart)



100-Coin Video Poker Bonus (Sago's Ft. Apache)



100-Coin Video Poker Bonus (Sago's Spring Mtn.)



2-1 Payoff on first Blackjack up to $25 bet (Silver Sevens)



