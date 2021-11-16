Tuesday, November 16, 2021

2022 San Francisco Writers Conference

18th Annual Event: February 17-20, 2022 Hyatt Regency San Francisco

www.SFWriters.org

THE SAN FRANCISCO WRITERS CONFERENCE RETURNS FOR 2022

Keynote speakers for the 18th San Francisco Writers Conference

San Francisco, November 16, 2021—The San Francisco Writers Conference is pleased to announce that, after taking a gap year due to the pandemic in 2021, it will produce its 18th annual event LIVE AND IN PERSON at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco on February 17–20, 2022. Joining the San Francisco Writers Conference speaker lineup for 2022 are Bay Area authors, agents, editors, and publishing professionals from the West Coast, New York City, and beyond who embody the conference tenets: Learn. Connect. Publish.

We're thrilled to announce our keynote speakers for the 2022 event: Charlie Jane Anders, Annalee Newitz, and Lysley Tenorio.

Charlie Jane Anders is the author of Victories Greater Than Death, the first book in a new young-adult trilogy, which came out in April 2021. Up next: Never Say You Can't Survive, a book about how to use creative writing to get through hard times; and a short story collection called Even Greater Mistakes. Her other books include The City in the Middle of the Night and All the Birds in the Sky. Her fiction and journalism have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Slate, McSweeney's, Mother Jones, the Boston Review, Tor.com, Tin House, Teen Vogue, Conjunctions, Wired Magazine, and other places. Her TED Talk, "Go Ahead, Dream About the Future" got 700,000 views in its first week. With Annalee Newitz, she co-hosts the podcast Our Opinions Are Correct.

Annalee Newitz writes science fiction and nonfiction. They are the author of the book Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age, and the novels The Future of Another Timeline, and Autonomous, which won the Lambda Literary Award. As a science journalist, they are a writer for the New York Times and elsewhere, and have a monthly column in New Scientist. They have published in The Washington Post, Slate, Popular Science, Ars Technica, The New Yorker, and The Atlantic, among others. They are also the co-host of the Hugo Award-winning podcast Our Opinions Are Correct. Previously, they were the founder of io9, and served as the editor-in-chief of Gizmodo.

Lysley Tenorio is the author of the novel The Son of Good Fortune and the story collection Monstress, which was named a book of the year by the San Francisco Chronicle. He is the recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, a Whiting Award, a Stegner fellowship, the Edmund White Award, and the Rome Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, as well as residencies from the MacDowell Colony, Yaddo, and the Bogliasco Foundation. His stories have appeared in The Atlantic, Zoetrope: All-Story, and Ploughshares, and have been adapted for the stage by The American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco and the Ma-Yi Theater in New York City. Born in the Philippines, he lives in San Francisco, and is a professor at Saint Mary's College of California. He is a 2021–22 Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University, where he is working on a novel.

The San Francisco Writers Conference / San Francisco Writers Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Event details are updated regularly and are available at: www.SFWriters.org

MORE ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO WRITERS CONFERENCE

The San Francisco Writers Conference is an annual gathering that draws 600+ participants to the Bay Area including bestselling authors, literary agents, publishers, editors (both from traditional publishing houses and indie editors), and both traditional and self-publishing industry professionals. The presenters from the West Coast, New York City, and beyond—come to the event looking for new talent, to share their expertise with the attendees, and do some quality networking themselves. For more information about the 2022 San Francisco Writers Conference, go to: www.SFWriters.org.

