Dr. Jonathan G. Stine- Lifesaving liver transplantation for alcohol-associated liver disease continues to rise

Jonathan G. Stine, MD, MSc, FACP, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine and funded physician scientist in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Stine earned his undergraduate degree from Penn State.

Dr. Stine's clinical and research areas of expertise include NAFLD, coagulation disorders in chronic liver disease, drug-induced liver injury (DILI) and liver transplantation. The majority of his early work focused on DILI in both the population at large, as well as in special populations, including the elderly and patients with underlying chronic liver disease including cirrhosis. His more recent work has focused on liver transplantation coagulation disorders and outcomes-based research in which the link between pre- and post-transplantation vascular events was demonstrated. Additionally, Dr. Stine and his research group found that despite broader organ-sharing policies, geographic disparities persist and regional access to liver transplantation remains highly variable and inequitable.

Dr. Stine is the principal investigator on the NASHFit Trial and is continuing forward his work on the hypercoagulable environment in NASH patients, where he previously demonstrated that NASH increases one's risk of venous thromboembolic disease.

Dr. Stine serves as the Director of Research, Penn State Liver Center.