Sunday, October 17, 2021

Digital Strategy --- Labor Shortages -- Green Jobs



Randall Craig, Digital Strategy, Digital Trust, and Social Media Expert







Author of eight books, including The Everything Guide to Starting an Online Business, Digital Transformation for Associations, the Online PR and Social Media series, and best-seller Personal Balance Sheet. Randall has founded several successful start-ups, held a long-time position at a 'big-four' consulting firm, and was a public company executive. He is currently CEO of consulting firm Pinetree Advisors. He is a CFA, MBA, FCMC, CSP, and has a Black Belt in Karate.



Toronto, ON, Canada



416-918-5384



randall@randallcraig.com



https://www.expertclick.com/ex/DigitalStrategyExpert



New Webinar Series Targets Labor Shortages and Employee Burnout







Ira S. Wolfe -- Success Performance Solutions



The first webinar, Taming the Labor Shortage Tsunami, Building Local Talent Pipelines, focuses on the labor shortages plaquing many organizations. This webinar is part of The Gordon Report series hosted by Wolfe and sponsored by Success Performance Solutions. He will be joined by Edward Gordon, who has been promoting and building local talent pipelines for over two decades. Wolfe and Gordon will be joined by the executive directors from two such initiatives: Jack Oakes, High School Inc. and Erica Staley, Manufacturing Renaissance.



Ira S. Wolfe.



Lehigh Valley, PA



Phone: 484-373-4300



Cell: 717-333-8286



https://www.expertclick.com/14837



Daniel Villao -- Beyond Green Jobs







Daniel Villao is also Chairman of the Board of the Association of Latino Professionals for America and the former Deputy Administrator for the Office of Apprenticeship for the U.S. Department of Labor under the Obama and Trump administrations. He is the author of the acclaimed Beyond Green Jobs, which addresses a systems approach to diversity and inclusion in the construction sector in a future world defined by climate change. Villao has dedicated his career to analyzing the ever-changing landscape of the workplace and helping organizations navigate the future world of work and creating jobs that make sense in the emerging models.



Seattle, WA



877) 234-9737



daniel@ipartnerships.net



https://www.expertclick.com/16020



Kathleen Greenler Sexton --- Subscription Expert







Kathy Greenler Sexton is the CEO of Subscription Insider, a business intelligence company uniquely focused on the business of subscriptions.



Kathy is a recognized expert in subscription business models, market strategy, brand development and information products.



Subscription Insider delivers daily subscription economy news and provides best-practice information, training, and research through memberships, training, events, and conferences.



Subscription entrepreneurs and executives representing all sectors of the subscription economy depend on Subscription Insider to improve decision making, team skills, and business profitability.



Learn more at www.subscriptioninsider.com and www.subscriptionshow.com



Boston, MA



617-401-7653



kgsexton@subscriptioninsider.com



https://www.expertclick.com/14780



Subscription Show 2021 explores trends transforming the subscription economy (whether we want them to or not!) and helps your subscription business to thrive in 2022.







/> We all know that the world has changed and adapting your subscription business is critical. We've taken the guesswork out of it for you by bringing established, vetted industry leaders together to give you the answers you need right now. Attend to learn the latest intel to help you minimize churn, maximize retention and revenue, and set your business up for success in 2021 and beyond.



Researching solutions for your subscription business? Discover in one place the leading platforms, tools, services, and expert consultants that offer expertise focused on recurring revenue, membership, and subscription-specific business models in our exhibit hall.



November 1-3, 2021 -- New York



https://www.subscriptionshow.com/



Over 300 Hilarious Pumpkin Carving Ideas Are Free at ExtremePumpkins.com







The Covid Cloud Pumpkin







Are you looking for great pumpkin carving ideas? Well, ExtremePumpkins.com has them. The website has been hosting an online pumpkin carving contest for 17 years and each year they choose 20 or more winners. That means there are over 300 terrific jack-o-lantern ideas on the site.



ExtremePumpkins.com doesn't require you to be a fine artist either. Most of the ideas are impactful, simple, silly or gross, and can be made with items you have around your house. The focus on simple, creative ideas is what makes Extreme Pumpkins a perennial favorite.



Tom Nardone who runs the site has years of experience creating silly pumpkins. Each year he contributes to the mayhem with something new. His early work for 2021 is the Covid Cloud Pumpkin. It's a simple jack-o-lantern that relates to our worst fears. It is coughing a cloud of mysterious things at us. Halloween and masks have always gone together, but to see this pumpkin requires N95 protection.



Tom Nardone is a pumpkin carving and Halloween pioneer. He has authored 3 best selling halloween books and made countless appearances. Many of his pumpkin designs and halloween ideas have become ubiquitous. But he hasn't stopped creating. His website ExtremePumpkins.com is where he posts new items which are sure to be future classics.



He is available for questions and conversations. Contact him through this portal or tom@priveco.com.



Tom Nardone



Extreme Pumpkins



Detroit, MI



248-457-6874



tom@priveco.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/262139



Kate Zabriskie - Training Course Program Seminar Workshop







Business Training Works - Onsite training provider answers your questions about soft-skills: customer service, communication skills, business etiquette, business writing, time management, presentation skills, train the trainer, creativity and critical thinking, negotiation, supervision skills, and the other basics that people need to be successful at work.



Founder, Kate Zabriskie and her team of trainers work with the Fortune 500, government, and small businesses to improve business results. Are you wondering which fork to use? We can help. Do you need to know how to write clear sentences that get results? We can help.



Are you trying to improve customer service? We can help. THE BOTTOM LINE: WE CAN ANSWER HARD QUESTIONS ABOUT SOFT SKILLS Our clients include: Earthlink, Microsoft, Boeing, United States Government, Toyota, The University of Maryland, Georgetown University, and hundreds of other organizations. From communication skills to getting organized and staying that way, we?re happy to tell you what we know. You ask the question. We?ll answer it or recommend someone who can.



Port Tobacco. MD



301.934.3250



kzabriskie@businesstrainingworks.com



https://www.expertclick.com/7407



What Your Menstrual Cycle Length Tells You About Vascular Disease and Estrogen



Mache Seibel, MD -- Menopause Expert, Speaker, Editor HotYearsMag.com



Intro



There is a lot of discussion about estrogen and its impact on the heart and vascular disease. Is it safe? Is it beneficial? Most of this discussion is related to the use of estrogen in menopause, a topic that is explained clearly and completely in my book, The Estrogen Fix.



But a new study presented at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society shifts the story of estrogen's risks and benefits to a much earlier time; and focuses on the length of a woman's menstrual cycles as an indicator of her risk of atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries.



To understand this you need just a little information about estrogen levels during a menstrual cycle.



Background



During a menstrual cycle, estrogen levels are low in the first "half" of the cycle and high in the second "half." That assumes both halves are equal. So in a 28 day cycle, the first 14 days have low estrogen levels and the second 14 days have high estrogen levels.



But what if a woman's cycles are 35 days. In that case, the estrogen levels are low for the first 21 days and high for the last 14 days. No matter how long the cycle, estrogen levels are only high in the last 14 days of the cycle. That is because the period comes two weeks after ovulation. And before that, estrogen levels are much lower. For some women, it takes longer for an egg to ovulate each month. Estrogen



So if a woman has longer cycles during a certain time frame, she will have fewer cycles, and if her cycles are shorter, she will have more menstrual cycles. And the women with shorter cycles will have more time that estrogen is elevated.



Findings



In the four years leading up to menopause, cycles for many women get longer. And that is what this study of 438 women evaluated.



It suggests that the length of your menstrual cycles, particularly when you are transitioning into menopause, can predict if you will have atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries after menopause. The earlier your cycles start to lengthen, the greater the risk.



Bottom Line



This study points out that earlier studies have already shown that women with irregular or long menstrual cycles have a higher heart disease risk, and a long menstrual cycle (more than 40 days) has been found to be a possible risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes.



This study also supports what the Women's Health Initiative or WHI found: If estrogen is started near the time of menopause beginning (in the Estrogen Window) so that estrogen levels are continued above the lower menopause levels, there is a lower risk of heart disease and diabetes. It's one more way to understand that timing and duration of hormones has a lot to do with making estrogen a safer and more effective choice for women well after their menstrual cycles have ceased.



More from my site



Get a free subscription to this award-winning digital magazine by visiting www.HotYearsMag.com. Issues contain videos, music, quotes and recipes and of course, lots of valuable, easy to understand articles on how to live a healthy, happy and hormonally balanced life.



For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Dr. Mache Seibel at info@mymenopausemagazine.com or 617-916-1880.



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/262444



Jonn Pirincci – Comedian







Comedy, impressions, characters, Cartoons ,voices, Accents, Dialects, TV stars, Movie stars, Author, Motivational Speaker, You Tube star, Producer, Director, Writer, actor, Turkish, Italian,



Jon Pirincci is an actor, comedian-Impressionist(over 200 voices)/producer who has been involved with a variety of television and film projects. He worked with top comedians like Jay Leno, Billy Gardell, Maj Jobrani and many more. He is a multi-talented individual that does Comedy, Theatrical Roles, Hosting, Voice Over, Podcasts with top comics, Spiritual Author and many other areas of entertainment. He was in Jersey Boys film by Clint Eastwood, ,Space Jam 2 with Lebron James, Canterbury Glass with Christian Bale, Justin Bieber and Chris Brown music videos.



Jon Pirincci has been doing comedy and acting for over thirty years.He was also motivated to write a book on his life and few others about a man he met in 1992 during hurricane Andrew.He is a Hitler survivor and motivational spiritual book on religion and life.









Sherman Oaks, CA



818-879-3323



jonpirincci@aol.com



https://www.expertclick.com/21901



Shel Horowitz, Marketing Consultant - Going Beyond Sustainability







Looking to combine profitability with making the world better? Green/social change profitability/marketing consultant, copywriter, and international speaker Shel Horowitz of GoingBeyondSustainability.com can help you find that sweet spot where they intersect.



In his consulting role, he can help you:



Identify or create and MARKET prodcuts and services that make a profit while making a difference on big enviornmental and social problems like hunger, poverty, war, and catastrophic climate change.



Find new audiences for existing products and services, and new offerings for existing markets



Build powerful win-win and win-win-win partnerships that turn complementary businesses, nonprofits, cusotmers/cients, and even y ur competitors into ambassadors for your brand



Get employees excited about their role in the positive change you're making now or will start to make under his guidance (which means they are more motivated and they generate higher productivity)



Find "low-hanigng fruit" in greeningyour organization in ways that lower expenses and/or increase revenue--in other words, that create higher profits



As a speaker, facilitator, and writer/editor, Shel helps you offer a steady stream of content to keep your profile high in Google and other search engines, keep clients and prospects coming back, and keep your employees movitated. Shel can:



Create new content for you, or license content he's already created



Write marketing and informational materials that don't just convey the features and benefits, but share and expand the excitement



Provide informational programs and materials designed specifically for you



Walk you through specific steps to create profitable products and services that affordably and ethically address issues like hunger, poverty, war, and catastrophic climate change.



Offering resources to excite and activate environmentally and socially conscious consumers AND practitioners, Shel is the award-winning primary author of Guerrilla Marketing to Heal the World, Guerrilla Marketing Goes Green, and eight other books including Grassroots Marketing: Getting Noticed in a Noisy World.



Springfield, MA



Phone: 413-586-2388



Cell/Text: 413-512-0165



shel@greenandprofitable.com



https://www.expertclick.com/10094



Christine Kloser - The Transformational Author Coach







Christine Kloser trains entrepreneurs and leaders to write their transformational books. She is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, coach and publisher – and since 2004, she's helped nearly 80,000 aspiring authors in 127 countries. Many clients have become bestsellers while others have signed publishing deals, speak on stages worldwide, and appear in major media outlets like CBS, CNN, ABC, NBC, The New York Times, and TEDx. But what's more important is who they become through Christine's life-changing process. She delivers much more than a published book… she helps aspiring authors fully embody their true, authentic self and bring their brilliance to the world.



York, PA



310-962-4710



ck@christinekloser.com



https://www.expertclick.com/14832



Margo Berman - Creative Marketing Expert







Margo is the creativity and marketing expert with more than 20 years as an award-winning creative director and advertising professor. She founded her own ad agency, Global Impact, handling American Express, Alamo Rent A Car and Banana Boat. Margo also hosted an interview talk show in Miami: Artists About Themselves"



Her first book, Street-Smart Advertising: How to Win the Battle of the Buzz, was selected as a Featured Business Book in Delta Sky Magazine. She also created two 6-CD webinar sets on Street-Smart Advertising, which won a 2008 national AWC Clarion Award for Educational Reference. Her second advertising book, The Brains Behind Great Ad Campaigns was released in 2009, followed by her third one, The Copywriter's Toolkit in 2012. She launched her fourth book, MetaMind Yoga (2013), an inner guide to serenity with an accompanying website: www.MetaMindYoga.com.



Margo is the inventor of tactikPAK™, an interactive, patented system of learning in nine topics: Advertising, Copywriting, Creativity, Design, Presentation, Promotion PR, Resume and Writing.



In 2014, the ebook tactikPAK™ series was released on Amazon, http://tinyurl.com/pame5jv In the same year, she introduced her first app, Copywriting tactikPAK™, on iTunes, http://apple.co/1dA7TXx Then, in 2015, she created the Android version for Google Play, http://tinyurl.com/q7ml8ys Margo also released her second app, Advertising tactikPAK™, on iTunes, http://apple.co/1GRltOv, in 2015. In addition, she has written articles for the Encyclopedia of Advertising.



As a corporate trainer, she delivers creative, hands-on workshops in advertising branding and creativity.



She has been honored with numerous advertising and teaching awards. She was named the 2001 Woman of the Year in Communications Education. Her Web site, www.UnlockTheBlock.com, won a national Clarion Award in 2004. Her other websites include www.tactikPAK.com, www.MentalPeanutButter.com and www.MetaMindYoga.com.



In 2005, she was named a Kauffman Faculty Scholar. In 2007, she received the Dean's Outstanding Research Award. In 2010, she was promoted to full professor.



Miami,FL



Cell/Text: 305-318-6427



MargoBermanAuthor@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/7901



Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert







Edward Segal is the author of the new book on crisis management -- Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/Hachette) and provides crisis management advice and services to companies and organizations. Segal has more than 30 years experience as a crisis management expert, CEO, public relations consultant, journalist, communications director, and press secretary for members of Congress and political candidates. Segal is the former marketing strategies columnist for the Wall Street Journal's StartUpJournal. He managed internal and external crisis situations as the CEO of two trade associations; advised and helped others get through a variety of crisis situations ranging from the arrest and firing of CEOs, allegations of sexual harassment, and hate crimes to forged documents, business and personal bankruptcies, and the environment; and conducted crisis management and communication training for hundreds of CEOs and other top company



Washington, DC



415-218-8600



edwardsegalcommunications@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/9774



Sree Sreenivasan -- Digimentors Events







Sree Sreenivasan is the inaugural Marshall R. Loeb Visiting Professor of Digital Innovation at Stony Brook University School of Journalism, named for the legendary editor of Fortune magazine.



In addition, he is a leading consultant, speaker and trainer for nonprofits, corporations, startups and executives.



He has been Chief Digital Officer of major institutions in multiple industries: City of New York (working at City Hall); Columbia University (working on the future of education); and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (leading a 70-person team that helped keep the 150-year-old institution relevant in the smartphone age). Before joining the Met, he spent 20 years as a full-time professor at Columbia Journalism School.



He was named one of Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business in 2015; the world's most influential Chief Digital Officer by CDO Club in 2016; and one of Poynter's 35 most influential people in social media in 2010. He is a contributor to CNBC's "Squawk Alley," appearing monthly to talk tech.



New York, NY



1-646-391-3526



Sree@sree.net



https://www.expertclick.com/16150



Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert







Top keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis shows businesses how to use humor. She has written for Jay Leno's Tonight Show monologue as well as many other people, places and groups – radio, TV, syndicated cartoon strips, and even guests on the Jerry Springer show (her parents are proud). For over 25+ years she's traveled country sharing her unique and practical tips on using humor in business to connect with others, make their message memorable, diffuse tension, and get people to listen. Her keynote topics are on change management, communications, and leadership and are full of humor and solid take-away tips.



Tweets by janmcinnis



Los Angeles, CA



Jan@TheWorkLady.com



800-492-9394



https://www.expertclick.com/16094



Lisa Anderson M.B.A. - Manufacturing and Supply Chain







Lisa Anderson, President LMA Consulting Group Inc., is known as the 'Manufacturing Connector' and is a leading expert in bridging the gap between supply chain strategy and execution to dramatically improve service levels, accelerate cash flow and maximize profits. She partners with manufacturers and distributors on improving supply chain and operational efficiencies with the implementation of process improvement programs such as sales, inventory and operations planning (S&OP) and on selecting, leveraging and implementing ERP systems. Lisa has spoken at several industry conferences such as APICS 2013 and the Global Supply Chain & Logistics Summit and has been quoted in the media including The Wall Street Journal, ABC News and the Los Angeles Times. She is Board approved in Supply Chain strategy, an advisory board member for the Advanced Supply Chain Certification program at California State University Fullerton?s Extended Education and the 2011 recipient of the APICS Southwest District?s Milt Cook Award.



Claremont, CA



909-630-3943



landerson@lma-consultinggroup.com



https://www.expertclick.com/8173



Edie Fraser -- Women Business Collaborative







Edie Fraser, spearheading the largest women business movement in America, CEO of Women Business Collaborative (WBC), an alliance of business women's organizations working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business. Former Founder and CEO of STEMconnector® and Million Women Mentors (MWM), CEO and Founder of Diversity Best Practices, Founding Member and current board member of C200, the most successful women in business organization representing companies with more than 1.4 trillion in combined revenue and employing 2.5 million people. She is the former CEO of Public Affairs Group, working with 250 Fortune companies advancing Best Practices. She is in the Enterprising Women Hall of Fame, and has been on the cover of seven magazines for women and diversity leadership. With WBC, she partners with the CEO Forum and its Leadership Magazine and has produced books, papers, and articles and a member of the Cosmos Club.



Washington, DC



857-891-4519



gwen@wbcollaborative.org



https://www.expertclick.com/21906



Thought Leading Women







Imagine a world where your concept of someone with profound ideas is a woman. Because when you think about it, most people who change the way we think ? experts on TV, scientists, economists, business gurus, and the like, are men.I develop talented, driven women (and a man or two, of course) in a variety of fields, who have big ideas no-one else has thought of, to be acknowledged as the undisputed go-to, leading authority in their area of expertise. Using my 3D Influencer (TM) process, we define their idea, develop it (usually in book form), and spread the word through branding, packaging and promotion, to make their big idea accessible to a wide audience.Catch a snippet of my thinking about this in my response to a Business Week article on personal branding, which they published:



San Francisco, CA



415-420-6276



roberta@guisemarketing.com



https://www.expertclick.com/expert/Thought-Leading-Women/Thought-Leading-Women



Gary W. Patterson -- Big 4 CPA, Stanford MBA







When you want to say yes to ALL 7 comments, call the FiscalDoctor.



• I've seen consistent improvements in revenues and profits the last 3 years.



• I am healthy and take care of the Company strategic vision, while day to day operations run like clockwork.



• My monthly cash flow projections are very accurate, when compared to actual cash results and needs.



• Both my banker and board compliment me on our financial package and operating metrics updates at our formal and informal meetings.



• I operate from a five-year strategic plan developed with my executive team.



My financials are prepared well before board meetings so I have time-??to review and understand them thoroughly before Board discussions.



• My competitors see me as their primary competition.



Dramatically accelerate correct fiscal leadership decisions! What You Don?t Know About Your Business Can Cost You Your Business.



Gary W. Patterson has more than 30 years of senior management experience with high growth technology, wireless, manufacturing and service companies. He has worked with hundreds of companies ? from start-ups to Inc 500 to Fortune 500 ? providing high level strategic guidance and expertise. Gary?s financial acumen and extensive business knowledge have brought about significant outcomes for his clients, helping them to successfully navigate that often murky pathway to growth and profitability.



Atlanta, GA



Cell/Text: 781-237-3637



Patterson.gw@gmail.com



https://fiscaldoctor.com/



