Cheers! wins book award at the annual writer’s conference

Author Jill Ammon Vanderwood won the Silver Quill award for her book, Cheers! The Path You Choose #3, which teaches about the dangers of underage drinking, at the annual conference held through the League of Utah Writers in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jill's book, Cheers! The Path You Choose #3 is written from a girl's point of view, for students between the ages of nine and fourteen. In the winning book, Cheers! the reader will learn about the dangers of underage drinking in a realistic fiction story, where the book reader is the main character. The reader will be asked to make choices at intervals throughout the book: Should you drink alcohol when it's being offered to you by a friend or an older sibling? Should you ever get into a car with a drunk driver? If someone has passed out from drinking, should you call 911 and wait for help to arrive, or get out of there fast, before the police arrive? Cheers: The Path You Choose #3.

On the Rock: The Path You Choose #2 also explores underage drinking from a boy's point of view.

Joe Wisinski for Reader's Favorite wrote: "Note that the book discusses serious topics, including drinking, juvenile detention, and the potentially tragic outcome if people drink and drive. The author recommends that children younger than grade 5 not read it. But I highly recommend this book to those in the target age group. I also recommend it to their parents and grandparents. Buy this book for your children or grandchildren. It might literally save their lives."

Jill Ammon Vanderwood is the multiple award-winning author of fourteen books. Her goal is to make a difference for the next generation, through her writing. She often tackles hard topics so kids will learn how to make tough choices. Jill is available as a speaker to youth groups and middle school assemblies.

The League of Utah Writers has nearly one thousand members. This group helps the community to embrace arts and culture. The League of Utah holds two major conferences per year. They bring in leaders in the writing industry as workshop presenters and keynote speakers. The League also holds annual writing contests for their members, along with categories where non-members can enter. At the conferences, their members can also meet one on one with agents and editors from New York to California. There are 27 local chapters of the League of Utah Writers which hold monthly meetings across the state. Many of the chapters meet virtually and you do not need to live in Utah to join in. The League of Utah Writers.

Cheers: The Path You Choose #3 Available through Amazon, Amazon Kindle, and from BarnesandNoble.com