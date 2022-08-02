Cheers! New Teen Book Teaches About Dangers of Underage Drinking

Award winning author, Jill Ammon Vanderwood has published her third book in The Path You Choose series. Cheers! is a teaching tool to let kids know that the peer pressure for underage drinking is real. The choices made by pre-teens and teens have real consequences.

Sometimes the pressure to drink leads kids to a party where there are no parents and no one to regulate what is happening. In Cheers! The Path You Choose #3, the reader is the main character. She is at a cheer practice with an older girl. After the practice, she is offered a glass of wine. Should she drink the wine? Should she refuse? When the older girl tells her to take a glass for a group cheer, then she can put it back down without drinking, she has a choice to make.

This story then has a choice of the two paths, what will happen if she drinks the wine? Or what happens when she refuses? Cheers! takes many twists and turns. Does she get into a car with a drunk driver? Does she disobey her parents and go to a party with her sister where everyone is drinking? The reader will need to decide which path to choose. There are fifteen possible endings in this book and the consequences all depend on which path the reader chooses.

Cheers! is the third book in The Path You Choose series by Jill Ammon Vanderwood. The first book, Off Targett, explores what could happen when kids get hold of a loaded gun. Book two, On the Rocks, also explores underage drinking from a boy's perspective.

Jill is a Mom's Choice Award winning author, with thirteen published books. She is available to speak to your school, church group or scout troop about the tough topics of drugs, alcohol, gun safety, and bullying

Cheers! The Path You Choose #3

Published August 2, 2022 by Idea Creation Press

Paperback--177 pages

? ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1948804263

? ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1948804264

This book is available from Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com and can be ordered through any bookstore. This book is also available through Amazon Kindle

Jill Vanderwood

801-745-7677