Zone Mouthguard attends NACDA as Exhibitor

From: Zone Mouthguard Beverly Hills , CA Friday, July 9, 2021



Custom Fit Comfortable Mouthguard Video Clip: Click to Watch The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) is hosting their annual convention on July 26 - 29th 2021. It was originally planned to be held in Orlando Florida but due to Covid 19, the conference will be held virtually. They expect to have approximately 4500 attendees, which is about half of their normal attendance in the past. Condoleezza Rice is one of the featured speaker's along with Maria Taylor and Eric Thomas. NACDA is the largest organization of athletic administration in the colleges with more than 16,000 members and 1700 institutions.The .Zone Mouthguard will attend as an exhibitor. They are the only mouthguard company exhibiting. .The Zone Mouthguard has sold exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods for the past five years is now re-launched by MDM Oral Technologies. The patented no-boil, custom-fit mouthguard makes it easy for athletes of all ages to fit their mouth guards anywhere, anytime, even on the field. "We are hoping for athletic directors to embrace our technology for mouthguards. The simplicity of making the guard on the field and the comfort with ease of breathing and speaking makes it an ideal product for their athletes" says Frey. Majority partner for MDM Oral Technologies. We feel that the MORA technology embedded in the guard which allows athletes to reach their peak potential by improving strength, flexibility and improves the ablility to breath better. makes this product unparallel to any guard on the market. The ease of fabricating the Zone Mouthguard combined with the performance aspect is disruptive to the Sports world. "We are very proud to be an exhibitor at the NACDA convention. We are hoping that the attendees will bring this mouthguard to their athletes.

