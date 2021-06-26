Zone Mouthguard Returns after selling at Dicks Sporting Goods

Zone Mouthguard. A patented no-boil athletic sports mouthguard allows athletes to make a mouthguard instantly on the field, ice rink or anywhere! Achieve a custom, comfortable fit without going to a dental office or paying huge dental costs. Boiling a mouthguard and then putting it in your mouth is a painful way to make a mouthguard. After more than half of century, the technology of making sports mouthguards by throwing it in boiling water has finally changed. Kids of all ages can now have fun making a sports mouthguard that's custom fitted to your mouth for a fraction of the price.







ZONE's No-Boil Technology Sports Mouthguard re-launches after selling at Dicks Sporting Goods



Beverly Hills—June 26, 2021—As football season approaches, inventor Dr. David Frey is re-launching the ZONE Athletic Mouthguard after selling at Dicks Sporting Goods for the past five years. Meet Zone Mouthguard! This is disruptive game-changing professional-fit mouthguard that can be made instantly on the field without boiling, featuring a patented Fit Zone™ material technology that allows athletes of all ages and levels to create an individualized, affordable mouthguard without the pain and hassle of boiling



Inventor Dr. David Frey, DDS, was motivated to create ZONE while watching his 8-year-old son boiling hot water in the kitchen and throwing his mouthguard into the pot. Not only were these mouthguards super uncomfortable and ill-fitting but dangerous for kids to make. Frey wondered if an an everyday dental product used to take dental impressions in the dental practice known as PVS silicone, could be used instead. "With this material, not only could this be done anywhere, without any boiling equipment, but it would be fast and pain free," said Dr. Frey. "By simply mixing the putty-like materials together and gently sinking your teeth into the guard, anyone can produce a custom-fitting mouthguard in just minutes."



To give his idea the best chance for success, Dr. Frey was able to hire an ex-Nike and an ex-Silicon Valley design expert to see if this idea can become a real product and create an awesome brand. The genius designers spent more than a year developing the Zone design, sourcing materials and custom PVS formulations, creating and testing prototypes, developing the brand and creating and filing new IP. "We've effectively eliminated the dental office in creating a custom-fit mouthguard for sports. For under $30 now anyone can make a professional-fitting mouthguard on the bench during a game," says, Dr. Frey



"Athletes need a no-hassle mouthguard and we're eager to get ZONE guards in the mouths of athletes across the nation! Our goal is to make a mouthguard that may enhance an athlete's performance, easy to use, and can be purchased at affordable prices. We feel the ZONE Mouthguard accomplishes all of this!" says Frey





The ZONE Custom-Fit Mouthguard Kit is currently available in a In Adult and Youth sizes



ZONE Mouthguard Features Include:



• Customizable mouthguard for any athlete



• Fit-Zone custom material forms precisely to your bite for unprecedented comfort



• Unobtrusive fit for easier speaking and breathing



• No-boil technology for quick and convenient mouthguard creation



• Ready in minutes



• Detachable strap/tether



• Kit includes $15,000 Dental Warranty



About MDM Oral Technologies, LLC



MDM Oral Technologies was founded by Dr. David Frey, DDS. Dr. Frey is a leading cosmetic and neuromuscular dentist and inventor of the Zone Mouthguard technology. Dedicated to making quality, affordable, custom-fit mouthguards accessible to consumers, David Frey is presently developing a line of custom mouthguards spanning multiple categories beyond the athletic marketplace. Headquartered at 462 North Linden Drive Suite 414, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, more information can be found by calling 310-659-6058