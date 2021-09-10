The article's background story begins with Elinor Stutz focus on her two P's: Purpose and Passion. She was never one to fit in with the crowd, so she learned to take the journey into the unknown alone for a very long while. She came to realize that our worst experiences are, in reality, our ' gifts in disguise .' Upon being willing to learn from every nightmarish incident and nasty comment, Stutz advocates that we can then improve our strategy.

World Leaders Magazine includes Stutz' remarkable story in the Special Edition, 'World's 10 Most Influential Business Leaders Making A Difference In 2021.' You may find Stutz's story on pages 44-45.

It was Stutz's near-death experience that showed her the way to inspire audiences: 'dedicate yourself to community service.' The surgeon did not believe she would survive her ' irreparably broken neck. However, the visions empowered Stutz more, and she let the doctor know her expectation of a full recovery.

The experience led Stutz to her mantra, "Believe, Become, Empower." Believe you can do it; Become that person; Empower others to do the same.

Aligning with her mantra, Stutz proclaims, 'Believe In Yourself When Almost No One Else Does.'

Have you ever had 200 people humiliating you with laughter upon announcing what you do as an entrepreneur?

One kind person took Stutz aside to give her stellar advice, and that was, 'write a book to establish credibility.' She had nothing to lose but much to gain. According to Stutz, the advice changed her life for the better. The bonus was being able to transform her worst experiences into outstanding results.

She captured every awful corporate story to put into the manuscript. The publishing house entitled it, 'Nice Girls DO Get The Sale: Relationship Building that Gets Results.' Women globally were experiencing similar discrimination, and they gravitated to the book. It quickly became an International Best-Seller. The media attention was stellar, including a write-up in TIME Magazine and an interview with Christian Spencer on ABC-TV News.

A rare achievement is hers – the book is Evergreen and among the classics.

Stutz realizes that to be successful in any realm, we are to focus on how we can help and empower our communities. Moving from being highly competitive to collaborative is Stutz's secret for finding success. Her Smooth Sale Blog continues to gain much attention as she showcases leaders from various fields and shares her best insights. Accordingly, Kred proclaimed Stutz a Top 1% Influencer and recently created a web page showcasing her work.

In 2021, Stutz sees her life dots connecting upon the request to join the social media committee for Inclusion Allies Coalition. The community is devoted to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – the same principles she strived for her entire life. She is now in the company of business leaders worldwide.

Stutz' parting words:

· "Never quit but find a better way so that you may live life without regret.

· Tomorrow is a blank canvas, begin painting your future today.

· Adhere to your Purpose and Passion; Believe, Become, Empower."