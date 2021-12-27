Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > What Exactly Is Fast Fashion?
Text
What Exactly Is Fast Fashion?
From:
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, December 27, 2021

 

While most adult readers of an economic situation report such as this one would be forgiven for never having heard of a company named "Shein", there's a good chance the young women in their families have. The Chinese clothing retailer and manufacturer Shein has exploded in growth over the past year and half.

Google data shows it surpassed other major online brands like H&M, Zara, and Asos. Shein specializes in what analysts call "fast fashion"—a term meaning designs from fashion shows and runways that it then makes available to the public almost instantly. Shein's tight control of production and relatively small batch manufacturing of selected items tied with its super-low prices results in a powerful feedback loop with social media influencers. On a recent day, an astonishing 8,895 new products were added—and 9,634 were added the day before! 

 
 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Greg Womack, CFP
Title: President
Group: Womack Investment Advisers
Dateline: Edmond, OK United States
Direct Phone: 405-340-1717
Jump To Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Jump To Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics