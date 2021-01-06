Website Instantly Answers: Is the Post Office Open Today?

The popular website PostOfficeOpen.com has been updated for 2021, answering the question: "Is the post office open today?"

"Every day, 365 times a year, people can head to PostOfficeOpen.com to immediately see a 'yes' or 'no' in bold green or red text," said Kevin Savetz, the creator of the site. "If you also want to know if the post office is open 'tomorrow', that information is displayed in smaller type."

PostOfficeOpen.com helps avoid the frustration of fruitless trips to the post office, an issue that is of special concern during the coronavirus pandemic.

The site is also useful for occasions when it's not clear whether a branch of the U.S. Postal Service is closed for a holiday, especially when the date of closure doesn't match the holiday's calendar date. For example, in 2021, July 4 falls on a Sunday and thus post offices will be closed on Monday, July 5. And with Christmas Day falling on a Saturday this year, post offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24.

The U.S. Post Office closes all its branches in recognition of federal holidays: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr's Birthday, Washington's Birthday (President's Day), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Therefore, in 2021, mail won't be delivered on Sundays, nor the following dates: Jan. 1, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, May 31, July 5, Sept. 6, Oct. 11, Nov. 11, Nov. 25 and Dec. 24.

Visitors to PostOfficeOpen.com should be mindful that rural post offices may keep unusual hours, and some branches routinely close on Saturdays.

"My hope is that PostOfficeOpen.com will save people from mailing items late, and from wasting time and gas on trips to a shuttered post office," Savetz said.

