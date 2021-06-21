Speaker
U.S. Secretary of State Rejects Claims of 'Cold War' Between U.S. and China
Monday, June 21, 2021

 

During the recent London G7 meetings, the United States' top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, rejected questions claiming the U.S. is entering a "cold war" with China.  The questions are not out of line with public opinion, however, as revealed in a recent poll. 

Global public opinion and data company YouGov showed that in 2017 just 10% of respondents polled identified China as an "Enemy" of the U.S.  Today, that number is closer to 35%, and is the most-selected choice, followed by "Unfriendly".

 