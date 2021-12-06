Twitter Daily Active Users

This week Jack Dorsey resigned from his role as CEO of Twitter. For over 15 years Dorsey has been an iconic figure in Silicon Valley. Under his leadership, Twitter implemented wide censorship on its platform, which appeared to many to be mostly directed at conservatives. To some, he is "Saint Jack", to others, "Jack the Ripper".

Despite his controversial tenure, what isn't up for debate is the steady consistent growth Twitter has shown over the past several years. Daily active users almost doubled from 109 million in 2017 to over 210 million in 2021.