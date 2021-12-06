Speaker
Twitter Daily Active Users
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, December 6, 2021

 

This week Jack Dorsey resigned from his role as CEO of Twitter. For over 15 years Dorsey has been an iconic figure in Silicon Valley.  Under his leadership, Twitter implemented wide censorship on its platform, which appeared to many to be mostly directed at conservatives. To some, he is "Saint Jack", to others, "Jack the Ripper".

Despite his controversial tenure, what isn't up for debate is the steady consistent growth Twitter has shown over the past several years. Daily active users almost doubled from 109 million in 2017 to over 210 million in 2021.

 

 

 

 
Name: Greg Womack, CFP
Title: President
Group: Womack Investment Advisers
Dateline: Edmond, OK United States
Direct Phone: 405-340-1717
