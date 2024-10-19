Tuesday October 22 Milton Olive day

I helped carry his body out of the jungle. Twenty-five years later,

I talked to his father and stepmother and promised them I would work on making his contribution/sacrifice a national story.

First African American Awarded the Medal of Honor in the Vietnam War.

For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life

above and beyond the call of duty.

President Lyndon B. Johnson awards the Medal of Honor to Olive's parents.

PFC. Milton L. Olive was a member of the Weapons Squad, 3rd Platoon of Company B, as it moved through the jungle to find the Viet Cong operating in the area. Although the platoon was subjected to a heavy volume of enemy gunfire and pinned down temporarily, it retaliated by assaulting the Viet Cong positions, causing the enemy to flee. As the platoon pursued the insurgents, Private First Class Olive and four other soldiers were moving through the jungle together when a grenade was thrown into their midst. Private First Class Olive saw the grenade and then saved the lives of his fellow soldiers at the sacrifice of his own by grabbing the grenade in his hand and falling on it to absorb the blast with his body. Through his bravery, unhesitating actions, and complete disregard for his own safety, he prevented additional loss of life or injury to the members of his platoon. Private First Class Olive's extraordinary heroism, at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty, is in the highest traditions

of the U.S. Army and reflects great credit upon himself and the Armed Forces of his country.

Rank and organization: Private First Class, U.S. Army, Company B, 2d Battalion (Airborne), 503d Infantry, 173d Airborne Brigade. Place and date: Phu Cuong, Republic of Vietnam, 22 October 1965. Entered service at: Chicago, IL. Born: 7 November 1946, Chicago, IL.

Note: The President spoke at 12:15 p.m. in the Rose Garden at the White House. In his opening words, he referred to Mr. and Mrs. Milton B. Olive, Jr., of Chicago, IL, father, and stepmother of Private Olive; Richard J. Daley, Mayor of Chicago; Stanley R. Resor, Secretary of the Army; and Gen. Earle G. Wheeler, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During his remarks, he referred to Lt. James B. Stanford, Private Olive's platoon leader, and Specialist 4 John W. Foster, two of the four men whose lives were saved. April 21, 1966.

A letter to President Johnson from his father

THE LETTER OLIVE'S FATHER WROTE TO PRESIDENT JOHNSON

Honorable Sir:

Chicago's Fifth Army Headquarters has informed us that the Congressional Medal of Honor is to be awarded posthumously to our son, P.F.C. Milton Lee Olive. This welcome news brought renewed encouragement to heavy hearts and somber spirits. It also overwhelmed us with the greatest pride and the deepest humility.

Many people and news reporters have asked why he did it. How do you feel? Across six thousand years of recorded history, man has pondered the inevitable. The conclusion is that it is too profound for mortal understanding. Perhaps you, too, Mr. President, and the American people would like to know how I feel. I have had to use strength, taken from the courage of a brave soldier, to be able to bear a heavy cross. I suppose that Divine Providence willed it and that nothing could be more glorious than laying down your life for your fellowman in the defense of your country.

Our only child and only grandchild gave his last full measure of devotion on an international battlefield 10,000 miles from home.

It is our dream and prayer that someday the Asiatics, the Europeans, the Israelites, the Africans, the Australians, the Latins, and the Americans can all live in one world. It is our hope that in our own country, the Klansmen, the Negroes, the Hebrews, and the Catholics will sit down together in the common purpose of goodwill and dedication, that the moral and creative intelligence of our united people will pick up the chalice of wisdom and place it upon the mountain top of human integrity;

that all mankind, from all the earth, shall resolve "to study war no more." That, Mr. President, is how I feel, and that is my eternal hope for our Great American Society.

Your life of dedicated service is a reflection of Humanity at its best. May we wish for you longevity and civilization's greatest blessing.

Most respectfully, MILTON B. OLIVE, JR.