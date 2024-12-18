Tragedy Highlights Need for a Deeper Solution

From: Patricia Noll -- Good With Me Foundation Celebration/Orlando , FL Wednesday, December 18, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Celebration, FL: Tragedy struck this week with another school shooting—the 83rd this year, according to CNN reports. Authorities confirmed an active shooter incident at 10:57 a.m. local time at Abundant Life Christian School, a small K–12 school in Madison, WI, with approximately 200 students. The incident left three individuals dead, including the juvenile shooter, and others injured, some critically. The shooter's death was reported to be self-inflicted. As communities mourn this devastating loss, the same questions resurface: What is the motive? What drives these recurring tragedies? Amid public outcry and demands for change, discussions often focus on gun control and mental health disorders. However, Patricia Noll, founder of the Good With Me Foundation, believes these conversations overlook a deeper, more fundamental issue: the widespread lack of real, inner self-esteem. "This isn't just about guns or mental health disorders," says Dr. Noll. "A troubling common denominator emerges in school shootings: young people, often described as loners or outsiders, who feel isolated and disconnected from their peers—like they don't fit in or belong—and who struggle with a deep sense of inadequacy. These shooters embody what I call 'other-dependent esteem,' a reliance on external validation for self-worth. When they fail to receive that validation, the consequences can be devastating." Dr. Noll explains that this cycle of violence won't end until society addresses the root cause driving these individuals to such desperation. The Root Cause: A Crisis of Belonging and Self-Dependent Esteem Evidence from past shootings, including yesterday's tragedy, underscores the role of isolation, "other-dependent esteem," and a lack of belonging. "This aligns with a pattern we've seen repeatedly—individuals who don't feel they fit in or feel valued," Dr. Noll explains. She emphasizes that the way self-esteem is taught today often contributes to the root cause. "There is no "self" in what's being taught, it is typically 'other-dependent esteem'—based on achieving, performing, or gaining approval from others. In contrast, 'self-dependent esteem' originates from within one's self, empowering individuals to feel 'good with me' from within, regardless of external circumstances." A Proven Path to Change The Good With Me Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing thoughts and saving lives. At the heart of its mission is the Good With Me Community Leader Certification Course, which equips individuals to teach the principles of self-dependent esteem in their communities. Delivered online, the program has transformed lives, as evidenced by glowing testimonials: Jay Loeffler, Chief Revenue Officer at Valpak:



"Dr. Noll has started a movement that teaches people a simple approach to being happy from the inside out and how that can create wellness from within. I have been successful, but I am finally happy." Bret Cochran, New Orleans, LA: Program Attendee and Certified Community Leader in Training



"Thank you for saving my life and guiding me in a better direction than I was headed. Please continue to keep bringing good and hope into this world so others can see their true value in life and who they can become." Nickcole, Certified Community Leader:



"The Good With Me Community Leadership Program has provided me with a core understanding of its principles, allowing me to advance my leadership role in my community with certified-level knowledge and skills." Elena, Certified Community Leader:



"What I learned in the Good With Me program was transformative. My favorite lesson? 'What other people think of me is none of my business!'" Courtney D.: Program Attendee



"Why aren't people taught the things you teach earlier on, like in 5th grade? If this happened earlier in life, most people wouldn't deal with the problems they face or self-destruct." How You Can Help The Good With Me Foundation invites everyone to join the movement and be part of the solution by: Donating: Support the mission by making a contribution at goodwithmefoundation.org/donate. Becoming a Community Leader: Enroll in the Good With Me Community Leader Certification Course and teach life-changing principles in your community. Learn more at goodwithmetraining.com/community-leader-course. Giving as a Gift: Share the gift of self-dependent esteem this holiday season with the Good With Me book, available on Amazon and at goodwithme.com/store, or the certification course at goodwithmetraining.com/community-leader-course. Volunteering: Host a fundraising event or volunteer your time to support the Foundation. "Real change starts when we empower individuals to embrace their own worth and help others do the same," says Dr. Noll. "This mission is life-saving, and together, we can make it a reality." About the Good With Me Foundation The Good With Me Foundation is dedicated to promoting self-dependent esteem through thought-changing, life-saving methods. By empowering individuals to embrace their intrinsic value, the Foundation aims to create happier, healthier communities worldwide. Disclaimer This press release addresses topics of public interest and societal importance, including violence, mental health, and self-esteem. The information presented is based on publicly available reports, expert analysis, and the mission-driven work of the Good With Me Foundation. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, this release does not intend to offer legal, medical, or psychological advice. The views expressed by Dr. Patricia Noll and the Good With Me Foundation are based on extensive experience and research but should not be interpreted as definitive conclusions regarding the motivations or circumstances of individuals involved in specific incidents. References to third-party testimonials and endorsements reflect personal experiences and opinions. Individual outcomes from participation in programs, courses, or initiatives may vary. This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the potential impact of the Foundation’s work. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future results. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and seek professional guidance where appropriate. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or violence, please contact a mental health professional or crisis hotline immediately. For immediate assistance, call or text 988 (U.S.) to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Media Contact: Dr. Patricia Noll, Founder 727-424-1270

patricia@goodwithmefoundation.org

goodwithmefoundation.org

