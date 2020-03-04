Wednesday, March 04, 2020

Together Strengthening Women Worldwide

March 4, 2020 Metro Area, D.C. – Elinor Stutz is known for her pioneer spirit and knowledge as a thought leader. Elinor's mission is to inspire, teach and motivate you to embrace your most significant vision and transform innate talent into the leader you are destined to become. Her message is "Believe, Become, Empower." Her incredulous journey from overcoming a broken neck lead her to inspire and empower people worldwide. Standing ovations always follow her powerful presentations.

BizHumm and NowISeeIt presented Elinor Stutz with the Title: Top Innovative Sales Blogger. Both blogging sites appointed the Smooth Sale Blog as among the most innovative. Topics include sales, business development, communication, leadership, and social media strategy. According to Stutz, Trust is the soul of sales and everything we do.

Stutz connected spoke at a WIN Conference in San Francisco years ago. The mutual admiration between Stutz and Fellingham lasted all the years. Both hold the goal to encourage younger generations to never give up on their dreams. Fellingham admires the inspirational message Stutz delivers along with practical motivational tips to move forward. Stutz admires the good work Fellingham and her collaborators do abroad and at home.

Today, Stutz is proud to be featured on The WIN website as one of their thought leaders. https://www.womensinformationnetwork.com/experts-and-courses/ She will be helping to move the agenda forward of globally connecting women and achieving growth in their endeavors and equality across the board.

The WIN is a Global Community of Women Helping Women Live Our Best Lives



through Celebration, Self-Improvement, and Service.

From 2008 until now, the Women's Information Network:



* Collaborated with organizations and individuals worldwide to present 377 live events in 152 countries on the 100th Anniversary of International Women's Day on March 8, 2011.



* Offered hundreds of online audio shows on many topics before launching eTV for Women ~ weekly online video shows hosted by experts.



* Presented over 100 Global Women's Summits in countries worldwide.



* Offered a membership program of educational programs to strengthen and support women personally and in their businesses.



* Co-hosts annual International Women's Day events

Visit: www.InternationalWomensDay.org