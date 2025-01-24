To Do Lists to Print

Dozens more printable to do lists
have been added to the website PrintableToDoLists.com, and they range from simple, illustrated checklists
to detailed lists for cleaning, organizing and more.
"These lists will help keep you organized all year long at home, work or school
," said Kay Savetz, who created PrintableToDoLists.com as part of his FreePrintable.net family of sites.
There are new lists for each month
of the year, and they include boxes with the headers "Priorities," "Goals," "Reminders" and "Notes" prefilled in each design for easy planning. The DOC versions can be edited in Microsoft Word for typing into the form.
The just-added lined, vertical checklists
print with one or two on each page with graphics such as: butterflies, kittens, cats, mushrooms, flowers and llamas.
The new numbered checklists are available with 25, 50 or 100 lines. Plus, there are now detailed lists
for chores, cleaning and cooking.
Each item at PrintableToDoLists.com downloads instantly in PDF or DOC format.
"This site also has holiday lists, school lists and daily and weekly lists
," Savetz said. "I'll be adding even more soon"
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.