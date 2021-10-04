TikTok Reaches One Billion Active Users

Initially released just five years ago, video-sharing app TikTok announced this week that the company has hit one billion active users.

The billion-user club is very small, with the likes of Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. However, no member of the billion-user club has achieved that status in such a short time as TikTok – just 5 years!

This is significantly shorter than the time it took the others to join the club…and works out to an average 16,666,667 new users every single month for the last 5 years.