This Just In: Interest Rates Raised 0.75 Percentage Points

For the fourth time in a row, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 75 basis points in efforts to quell inflation, aligning with predictions and catalyzing stock market rises.

According to The Wall Street Journal, statements from Fed officials have relayed that rates will continue to rise, but likely in smaller amounts—"The committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."

At 2:30PM ET, Fed chair Jerome Powell will be expected to elaborate more on future rate hike anticipations, as well as take on other questions from reporters.

If you have any questions, reach out to Greg Womack at greg@womackadvisers.com or call (405) 340-1717.





Best regards,

Womack Investment Advisers

Sources:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-approves-fourth-0-75-point-rate-rise-hints-at-smaller-hikes-11667412242?mod=livecoverage_web

https://www.cnn.com/business/live-news/stocks-market-fed-rate-hike/index.html