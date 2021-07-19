Speaker
These Industries Welcome Remote Work
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, July 19, 2021

 

With the worst of the coronavirus epidemic in the rear view mirror, many employers have begun pushing employees to return to the office. Surprising to perhaps no one, it turns out many workers would rather continue working from home.  ?According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, employers in the Software & IT, Transportation & Logistics and Legal sectors were most likely to allow employees to continue working from home. But workers in Public Administration and Education are most likely to be forced to return to the in-person daily grind.
