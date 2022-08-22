There Are Big Companies, There Are Bigger Companies, And There Is Saudi Aramco

If you've been wondering where all the extra money you've been spending to fill up your gas tank has been going, there's a good bet at least some of it made it to Saudi Arabia's energy behemoth Saudi Aramco. Saudi Aramco isn't just big, it's huge. It announced an eye-watering $48.4 billion in net income in the second quarter alone. That's 2.5 times Apple's $19.4 billion, and exceeded the sum total of Apple, Microsoft, Meta/Facebook and Tesla combined! (Chart from chartr.co)

