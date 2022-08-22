Speaker
There Are Big Companies, There Are Bigger Companies, And There Is Saudi Aramco
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, August 22, 2022


If you've been wondering where all the extra money you've been spending to fill up your gas tank has been going, there's a good bet at least some of it made it to Saudi Arabia's energy behemoth Saudi Aramco. Saudi Aramco isn't just big, it's huge. It announced an eye-watering $48.4 billion in net income in the second quarter alone. That's 2.5 times Apple's $19.4 billion, and exceeded the sum total of Apple, Microsoft, Meta/Facebook and Tesla combined! (Chart from chartr.co)

 

For more information, you can contact Womack at greg@womackadvisers.com or call (405) 340-1717.

 

