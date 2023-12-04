The Word of the Year Is Here!

Monday, December 4, 2023

Last week, the Merriam Webster Dictionary unveiled its 2023 Word of the Year, as well as other words that gained attention as the dictionary's 2023 data was analyzed. Some of the words that stood out were:

· Rizz was the most frequently looked up word after it was added to the dictionary in September. It's slang that describes someone's ability to flirt with, or charm, a person they are romantically interested in. Rizz can be a noun or a verb, and it might be derived from "charisma."

· Deepfake also gained interest from the public in 2023. A deepfake is "an image or recording that has been convincingly altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said," explained Merriam Webster.

· EGOT came to the fore after Viola Davis won a Grammy for the audiobook of her memoir. EGOT describes a person who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. The word has been in the dictionary as a noun since 2019, although it may also become a verb after Davis exclaimed, "I just EGOT!"

· Doppelgänger, which means two people who look extremely similar, gained notoriety for several reasons in 2023. In one case, two minor league baseball players, who share the same name, also resemble each other. The pair are mistaken for one another so often, they took a DNA test to find out whether they're related. They're not. They're just doppelgängers.

While all of these words gained attention in 2023, the editors at Merriam Webster chose authentic as the word of the year. "A high-volume lookup most years, authentic saw a substantial increase in 2023, driven by stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media. Authentic has a number of meanings including 'not false or imitation,' a synonym of real and actual; and also 'true to one's own personality, spirit, or character.' Although clearly a desirable quality, authentic is hard to define and subject to debate – two reasons it sends many people to the dictionary."