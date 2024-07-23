The Rate Cut Stars Are Aligning

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

For the last year, borrowing costs in the United States have remained relatively high as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) waited for economic data to show that inflation was on track to reach the Fed's two percent target. Now, we may finally be on the cusp of lower rates.

"The Fed's preferred inflation gauge has eased to 2.6 [percent], not far off its 2 [percent] target, and the once overheated labor market has cooled to pre-pandemic levels. The rebalancing has been accompanied by moderation in consumer spending, as high prices and borrowing costs tamp demand and thus price pressures," reported Victoria Cavaliere of Bloomberg.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Economic Club of Washington D.C., "…if you wait until inflation gets all the way down to 2 [percent], you probably waited too long…Our test has been that we wanted to have greater confidence that inflation was moving sustainably down toward our 2 percent target. What increases that confidence is more good inflation data and, lately here, we have been getting some of that."

Few anticipate the Fed will lower the federal funds rate at its July meeting, but the outlook for September is good. The probability of a September rate cut was above 90 percent last week, according to the CME FedWatch.

Changing rate expectations disrupted stock markets, last week. Investors moved from big technology firms into smaller companies that tend to perform better when rates are lower. Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg explained that the market experienced, "a 'rotation' that saw investors trimming positions on this year's winners in favor of laggards. Underpinning that trade were bets the 2024 rally would broaden out of megacaps as the Federal Reserve cuts rates."

By the end of the week, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down about 2.0 percent and the Nasdaq Composite had fallen about 3.7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better, finishing the week in positive territory, reported Alex Harring and Jesse Pound of CNBC. Yields on U.S. Treasuries were mixed over the week.

