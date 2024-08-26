The Near Future Is More Predictable Than the Distant Future

Monday, August 26, 2024

Last year, the St. Louis Federal Reserve explored the accuracy of recession forecasts. They found that short-term predictions about whether there would be a recession in the subsequent quarter were fairly accurate. However, projections for economic growth a year ahead were far less accurate. The researchers concluded, "Even though forecasts can help, we must live with significant uncertainty about future economic conditions."

Investors experienced some of that uncertainty last week as economic data created confusion about the state of the economy. The Department of Labor released its preliminary revision of the employment report, which showed the number of jobs created from March 2023 to March 2024 was significantly lower than previously thought.

"The new estimates suggest monthly job growth of about 174,000, instead of the roughly 240,000 previously understood…At the end of the day, the revisions imply that the total number of jobs in the U.S. is just 0.5 [percent] smaller than previously thought," reported Natalie Sherman of BBC News. She cautioned that the preliminary revision will be adjusted again and that, "Over the last four years, the final estimates of job growth have ended up higher than indicated in August."

Other figures released last week weren't particularly helpful. In August, manufacturing data was softer than expected. However, sales of existing homes rose in July as supply increased and interest rates fell, reported Seana Smith and Madison Mills of Yahoo! Finance.

The Economist also weighed in on the state of the U.S. economy last week. It asked whether America was already in a recession as some rules of thumb have suggested. It concluded:

"Recession rules are based on the premise that once news gets bad enough, it will worsen further. Historically, that has been a decent bet: unemployment shoots up quickly and then falls slowly; central banks tend to raise interest rates until something breaks. Yet today the Federal Reserve has room to ease and, given the unusual labor-market recovery, some bumpiness does not spell disaster. Although America's gangbusters expansion is calming, a gradual slowdown is not a crash—no matter what the rules say."

On Friday, investors were reassured by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who indicated he is confident "inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2 percent," and "the time has come for policy to adjust." Many market watchers interpreted that to mean a rate cut is ahead in September. Major U.S. stock indices finished the week higher, and yields on most maturities of U.S. Treasuries moved lower.

Greg Womack



1366 E. 15th Street

Edmond, OK 73013

Phone: (405) 340-1717

www.womackadvisers.com