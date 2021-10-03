The Joy of Public Speaking #1 Hot New Release on Amazon

From: The Podium Pro -- Matthew Cossolotto Oberlin/Brussels (Belgium) , OH Sunday, October 3, 2021



The Joy of Public Speaking with Amazon's #1 Hot New Release Banner Former Speechwriter for Top Leaders at NATO and the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Cossolotto Acknowledges Influence of Toastmasters International, Distills Years of High-Profile Speechwriting and Speech Coaching Experience into this Comprehensive Guide for Speaking Success and Personal Empowerment A few short weeks after publication, Matthew Cossolotto's new book—The Joy of Public Speaking: Find Your Voice and Reach Your Peak Potential—surged to the #1 bestselling "Hot New Release" spot in Amazon's Public Speaking Reference category.



"It's exciting to see my new book hit the #1 position in the new release category," comments Cossolotto. "In fact, I'm overjoyed that readers have responded so favorably to a book that brings joy and public speaking together at long last. Fear has ruled long enough. It's time to give the joy of public speaking a chance."



"I love this little book," writes Granville Toogood, a leading speech coach and author of The Articulate Executive. "As a speech coach and executive speechwriter, Matthew is as good as they come." Matthew Cossolotto is an author, guest speaker, executive speechwriter, and speech coach. His senior-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power on both sides of the Atlantic—from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, to the Speaker's Office in the U.S. House of Representatives. A former aide to Congressman Leon Panetta, Cossolotto has coached and penned speeches for senior executives at a wide range of organizations, including UCLA and Fortune 100 corporations.



Highlighting what Cossolotto calls "the gentle art of mental joyjitsu," the book guides readers in recognizing self-defeating attitudes, feelings, and habits and replacing them with empowering mindsets to fast-track success on the podium and beyond. Readers will learn about these powerful concepts to propel them on their journey to joy: The Six Axioms of Personal Empowerment

The Seven Steps to Joy

The Power of SPEECH: The Six-point Checklist for Powerful Presentations

The Wizard of Oz Formula and the Rule of Three

And much more Influence of Toastmasters International In his book, Cossolotto acknowledges that Toastmasters International—a nonprofit educational organization founded in 1924 with more that 300,000 members in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries—had both a direct and indirect influence: "I have benefited over the years from several Toastmasters meetings, including as a staffer on Capitol Hill and at GTE. I have also been a guest speaker at quite a few Toastmasters meetings, and I'm deeply grateful for their kindness and hospitality. Indirectly, Toastmasters has influenced me because of my mother's active involvement as a Toastmaster in Northern California. Toastmasters meant a great deal to her during her later years, and I want to commend this vibrant international organization for helping her and some four million other people around the world experience the empowering pleasure of speaking to audiences." Cossolotto's Personal Empowerment Trilogy: Reach Your Peak Potential



The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two more books are coming soon. One highlights the seven essential habits of SUCCESS and another promotes the power of promises with a foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soulseries. The Joy of Public Speaking is available on Amazon books. Matthew Cossolotto (aka "The Podium Pro") is an author, speaker, speech coach, and speechwriter. He served as a speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and as an aide to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. His multifaceted communications career also includes senior-level speechwriter roles at UCLA, GTE (now Verizon), Pepsi-Cola International, and MCI Communications. A UC Berkeley alumnus, Matthew began his career as an aide to Congressman Leon Panetta. A former study abroad student at the University of Lund (Sweden), Matthew is working to establish the global headquarters of Study Abroad Alumni International ("Building a community of global citizens") in Brussels, Belgium. The author of The Almanac of European Politics, Matthew's forthcoming book, with a foreword by Jack Canfield of Chicken Soup for the Soul fame, is about the power of making a promise. Matthew brings his Personal Empowerment Programs—“PEPTalks”—to corporations, schools/colleges, nonprofits, and government agencies.

