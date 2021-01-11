Monday, January 11, 2021

The Institute of Management Consultants USA Announces Fellow Award

Don Matheson CMC® recognized as Fellow of IMC USA

Fort Lauderdale, Florida. — January 11, 2021 – The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA) announces a new Fellow to an elite group of previous award winners. Don Matheson is recognized for his significant service to IMC USA, the management consulting profession and earns FIMC designation.

The FIMC is an honorary designation presented by IMC USA to recognize a Certified Management Consultant® who has demonstrated outstanding service to clients, to the management consulting profession, to IMC USA over an extended period at the national level, and to the non-consulting community. FIMC award winners have a career history of demonstrating the goals, values, ethics, and aspirations of the Institute.

The FIMC nomination process requires that the candidate be sponsored by at least seven sponsors owning the designation of CMC® and of which three have previously earned the FIMC designation.

Don Matheson CMC® is CEO for NorthStar Management and has provided consulting services to management for 25 years. NorthStar was originally formed to provide consulting services to companies involved in Mergers, Acquisitions, and Chapter 11 Bankruptcy turnarounds. However, it quickly grew into a powerful resource for any small to mid-sized company looking to improve its operational performance. Don helps CEOs and other C level executives improve their company's financial performance and strengthen their balance sheets while optimizing the utilization of existing resources. His efforts have led to significantly increased corporate profits and the preservation of countless jobs.

Mr. Matheson has served IMC in multiple roles including President of the Carolinas Chapter for four years and as its Certification Chair from 2009 to 2015. Don was Founding Chair of the IMC USA Foundation which began operations in 2012. He is the recipient of the IMC USA 2013 Achievement Award for his financial expertise, strong leadership, and ongoing commitment. Don has extensive Board experience having served on numerous boards including the Georgia Manufacturers Association where he also served as an Officer of the organization before relocating to North Carolina. He served six years on the Board of Directors for the Georgia State Chamber of Commerce during that same time. In addition to serving on the Middle Georgia United Way Board, he was Founding Chair of the Heart of Georgia United Way. Don has served on numerous Business & Economic Councils at the state & national level.

Upon the notification of being awarded the FIMC, Mr. Matheson stated "I am honored and humbled to be named by my peers as an FIMC of the highly respected IMC USA. IMC USA sets the standard for excellence, competence, and ethics in management consulting."