Summary of Articles of Interest on Turnaround Management and Directorship

Articles of Interest on Turnaround Management and Directorship

Summary of Articles, written by John M. Collard, a turnaround manager and outside director.

www.StrategicMgtPartners.com

Collard on NewsReleaseWire

www.expertclick.com/19-626

Articles-of-Interest:

Interview:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/296931 Finance Monthly: Turnarounds Explained, and Interview with John M. Collard.

Outside Independent Directors:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/265895 Journal of Private Equity: Restarting Your Company. Why Hire Outside Directors When Private Companies Don't Have To? They Bring Change.

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/296779 Board Leadership: Hiring Outside Directors When Private Companies Don't Have To: They Bring Change.

Building Value in Troubled Companies:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/296780 Corporate Live Wire Expert Guide to Bankruptcy and Restructuring: Building Value In Companies To Prepare Them For Sale: Investing In Distressed Opportunities.

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/268511 Private Company Director: Fixer-Uppers: Rebuilding Company Value To Prepare For Sale.

Leadership in Troubled Companies:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/194681 Director's Monthly: All Leaders and Directors Are Not Created Equal: Change Leadership Style.

Investing in Troubled and Distressed Companies:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/19510 Mergers & Acquisitions: A Hands On Approach To Get An Under-Performing Company Up To Speed. Investing In Underperforming Companies.

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/26393 ABF Journal: How to Build Companies Future Buyers Will Want -- Mining 'the Gold' in Troubled Companies.

Phases and Actions In The Turnaround Process:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/36704 Directorship: Managing Turnarounds in Times of Crisis: Phases and Actions To Accelerate the Recovery Process.

Raising Money Capital In Tough Times:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/167254 Chief Executive Magazine: The Money Is Out There: Keys To Raising Capital In Tough Times.

Value Creation Model:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/182874 Shareholder Value Magazine: Built to Sell. Value Creation Model.

Early Warning Signs Of Company in Trouble:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/24769 The Journal of Corporate Governance (Corporate Board Magazine): Is Your Company In Trouble? There Are Early Warning Signs. There Is Risk.

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/17311 Journal of Private Equity: Steering Clear of the Brink: Early Warning Signs Pinpoint Business Troubles.

Working With Turnaround Professionals To Preserve Value:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/45196 Journal of Working Capital Management: Businesses in Distress: Is Your Company a Candidate for Failure? Fix Problems and Find Financing

Exit Strategies For Practice Owners:

www.NewsReleaseWire.com/83841 Becker's Hospital Review: Exit strategies for practice owners: You built a successful practice, now consider cash out alternatives.

###

About the Author: John M. Collard

John is Chairman of Strategic Management Partners, Inc. (410-263-9100, www.StrategicMgtPartners.com ) in Annapolis, Maryland. John is a Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP), and a Certified International Turnaround Manager (CITM), who brings over 35 years senior operating leadership, $85M+ asset and investment recovery, 45+ transactions worth $1.2B, new business developed $950M+ and win ratio 3.5 of 5.0, and $80M fund management expertise to run troubled companies, serve on and advise company boards of directors, and raise capital. John has served as CEO, CRO, Receiver, senior executive, and advisor to turn around troubled entities, and serves as an outside director. John is enshrined in Turnaround Management, Restructuring, and Distressed Investing Industry Hall of Fame. John is Past Chairman of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), Past Chairman of the Association of Interim Executives (AIE), and a Senior Fellow of the Turnaround Management Society. John is a co-Founder of TMA. John is Prince George's Business Leader of the Year. John is honored with the Interim Management Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Interim Executives. John is honored as Most Admired CEO in Maryland by Daily Record. John is honored with SmartCEO Distinguished Leadership Award. Among many others.

About the Firm:

Strategic Management Partners, Inc. ( www.StrategicMgtPartners.com 410-263-9100) is a leading, award winning turnaround management firm specializing in interim management and executive CEO leadership, asset and investment recovery, company board and private equity advisory, M&A, raising money, and investing in and rebuilding underperforming distressed troubled companies. The firm has been advisor to Presidents Bush (41 & 43), Clinton, Reagan, Trump, and Yeltsin, World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Company Boards, and Equity Capital Investors on leadership, rebuilding troubled companies, investment recovery, turnaround management and equity investing. SMP celebrated 25+ years of service to its clients. SMP was named Maryland's Small Business of the Year, and received the Governor's Citation, Governor Martin J. O'Malley, The State of Maryland as a special tribute to honor work in the areas of turning around troubled companies and saving jobs in Maryland. Turnarounds & Workouts Magazine has twice named SMP among the 'Top Outstanding Turnaround Management Firms'. American Business Journals named SMP among the Most Active Turnaround Management and Consulting Firms in Baltimore, Washington, and the Mid-Atlantic Region. Global M&A Network Turnaround Atlas Awards named SMP as Boutique Turnaround Consulting Firm of the Year.

Strategic Management Partners, Inc.: turnaround managers ready to run troubled companies, recover assets from investments gone bad, advise boards of directors and investors on company viability in distressed situations. We provide strong director interim and operational leadership, strategic planning, financial, defense conversion, sales and marketing acumen developed building organizations in large and small companies, including President of public & private middle-market companies providing transition solutions to Commercial, Federal Government, International markets, and 8(a) set-aside Contractor transition. Enterprises range from start-up to $100+mil. Industry expertise: Manufacturing; Job Shop; Engineering Services; Computer Processing/Services/Software/Integration; Communications; Defense Electronics; Aerospace; Federal Government Contracting; Systems Integration; High-Tech; Finance; Marine Services; Real Estate Development; Construction; Fabrication; and Printing.

End

###

Reference:

www.StrategicMgtPartners.com Turnaround Managers

www.StrategistLibrary.com or www.StrategicMgtPartners.com/library/libindx.html

Turnarounds Explained. An Interview with John M. Collard Published by Finance Monthly.

Building Value In Companies To Prepare Them For Sale: Investing In Distressed Opportunities Published by Corporate Live Wire Expert Guide on Bankruptcy and Restructuring.

Hiring Outside Directors When Private Companies Don't Have To: They Bring Change Published by Board Leadership, a Wiley Periodicals publication.

Fixer-Uppers: Rebuilding Value Published by Private Company Director

Why Hire Outside Directors When Private Companies Don't Have To? Change! Break the Status Quo. Rejuvenate. Published by The Journal of Private Equity.

TURNAROUNDS: All Leaders Are Not Created Equal: To Save the Company — Change the Leadership Style Published by Directors Monthly Magazine

Managing Turnarounds in Times of Crisis: Phases and Actions To Accelerate the Recovery Process Published by Directorship Magazine. The Magazine of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Looking For The Exit Published by Dow Jones Bankruptcy Review

A Hands On Approach: Guidelines To Get An Underperforming Company Up To Speed. Investing In Underperforming Companies. Published by Mergers and Acquisitions Magazine

Managing Turnarounds Phases and Actions Published by RMA Journal

Built To Sell: Value Creation Model Shareholder Value Magazine

Working With Turnaround Professionals: Businesses in Distress: Is Your Company a Candidate for Failure? And Businesses in Distress: Turnaround Financing for Distressed Companies Journal of Working Capital Management

Raising Money Capital Published by Chief Executive Magazine

Is Your Company in Trouble? Published by Corporate Board Magazine

Exit strategies for practice owners: You built a successful practice, now consider cash out alternatives Published by Becker's Hospital Review

Selling Your Medical Practice? You'll Need an Exit Strategy Published by Physician Leadership Journal

The time has come to liquidate your company. How can you start over? Published by SmartCEO Magazine

10 Ways to Restart and Improve Company Profits. Published by Small Business Today Magazine

Bring Them On Board: Benefits of Interim Management Published by InterimCEO InterimCFO Journal

Compete to Win. Build a Business Development Organization That Will Improve Your Win Ratio. Published by 8a Magazine

A Director's Guide to Defense Conversion: How to Avoid Minefields in the Marketplace. Published by Director's Monthly

Managing Employees Through Incentive Compensation: If You Want Results, Show Them the Money! Published by The Fabricator Magazine

Mission Possible: Six Questions Your Mission Statement Should Answer. Published by The BMDO Update. National Technology Transfer Center. Ballistic Missile Defense Organization.

Recovering & Building Value: Turnaround Management, Outside Director, & Distressed Investing Strategies A Compendium of Articles By John M. Collard

Social Media:

John M. Collard on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JohnMCollard

John M. Collard on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/in/JohnMCollard

John M. Collard on Twitter at http://twitter.com/JohnCollard

Collard on NewsReleaseWire

Firm:

www.StrategicMgtPartners.com Turnaround Management Experts

End

###