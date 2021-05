Subscription Insider Launches Subscription Boot Camps

Program to Teach Fundamental and Unique Aspects of Subscription Marketing, Recurring Revenue Operations, and Subscription Technology Starting June 2, 2021

Boston, MA— Subscription Insider, the subscription business industry's leading resource for information on operating and growing subscription businesses, announced its new Subscription Boot Camp program to teach the fundamental and unique aspects of subscription marketing, recurring revenue operations and subscription technology.

Subscription Insider's Subscription Boot Camps are designed for professionals with new roles in subscriptions, businesses transitioning into the subscription recurring revenue models, or those looking for a refresher in subscription fundamentals.

Subscription Boot Camp: MARKETING, will focus on go-to-market strategy, subscription acquisition, optimization, and retention, all key topics executives and companies need to understand to master subscription marketing on June 2, 2021 from 1 – 4PM online.

Subscription Boot Camp: REVENUE OPERATIONS will focus on core areas that must be mastered to be successful at recurring revenue operations, including managing recurring payments, payment processing, teams and resources begins on June 9, 2021 from 1 – 4PM online.

Subscription Boot Camp: TECHNOLOGY will focus on the unique tech stack requirements of a recurring subscription business, including technology strategy and set-up, payment processing tech and marketing-tech planning begins on June 16, 2021 from 1 – 4PM online.

"Managing a subscription business is an extremely complex process involving a host of skill sets in marketing, revenue, operations, and technology that is unique to the subscription business model," said Kathy Greenler Sexton, CEO of Subscription Insider. "We have invited leading experts to teach the core fundamental strategies and latest best-practices with a goal that the executives attending will leave with not only the knowledge they need but confidence to successfully manage these critical areas of their business."

For tickets and more information, please visit www.subscriptioninsider/events or