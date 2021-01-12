Subscription Insider Announces the Official Launch of a
New Vendor Directory for the Subscription Industry
Subscription Executives Now Have A Resource To
Discover Subscription-Focused Solutions for Their Businesses
Andover, MA - Tuesday, January 12, 2021: Subscription Insider is excited to announce the official launch of their Subscription Business Vendor Directory, a new "go to" resource showcasing some of the best vendors serving the subscription industry. Subscription Insider is a business media company that delivers intelligence on how to build, market, and sell subscription-based products and services.
"The Subscription Business Vendor Directory solves a major problem for subscription executives by connecting them with leading companies that are focused on solutions specifically designed for companies who offer recurring subscriptions and members," said Kathy Greenler Sexton, CEO of Subscription Insider. "The vendors listed in our exclusive directory specialize in supporting subscription-based organizations and are companies that we know and trust"
Subscription executives using the Subscription Business Vendor Directory can research comprehensive listings in a range of categories including Analytics, Chargeback & Fraud Management, Customer Service, Fulfillment, IT Services, Legal, Payment Processing, Product Development, Subscriber Acquisition, Subscriber Management, Subscriber Retention, Subscription Billing, Subscription Marketing and more. Executive will also have the option to filter results to understand which vendors specialize on specific company-stages or industries (Retail, SaaS, Media, etc.)
Subscription Insider's inaugural vendors participating in the official market launch of the Subscription Business Vendor Directory include:
- 2040 Digital
- ACI Worldwide
- Advantage CS
- Alliant - The Audience Company
- Antenna
- BillingPlatform
- Chargebacks911
- Ethoca
- FlexPay
- House of Kaizen
- IProduction
- LAVENTA Partners
- Lisa B. Dubrow Esq.
- Membership Services
- PLC (Paul Larsen Consulting)
- Publishers Service Associates
- PULSE by PLC?
- Recurly
- SFG
- Sticky.io
- Thales Sentinel
- Vindicia
- Wiland
Visit the Subscription Insider Vendor Directory at http://www.subscriptioninsider.com/vendor-directory for complete access to the listings. To be included in listings connect with customerservice@subscriptioninsider.com.
About Subscription Insider
Subscription Insider is uniquely focused on the business of subscriptions, delivering daily subscription economy news and providing best-practice information, training and research through memberships, training events and conferences. Subscription entrepreneurs and executives representing all sectors of the subscription economy depend on Subscription Insider to improve decision making, team skills and business profitability. Learn more at www.subscriptioninsider.com and www.subscriptionshow.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Media Team
media@subscriptioninsider.com