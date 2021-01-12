Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Subscription Insider Announces the Official Launch of a New Vendor Directory for the Subscription Industry
Text Graphics
Subscription Insider Announces the Official Launch of a New Vendor Directory for the Subscription Industry
From:
Kathleen Greenler Sexton --- Subscription Expert Kathleen Greenler Sexton --- Subscription Expert
Andover, MA
Tuesday, January 12, 2021


Subscription Insider Announces the Official Launch of a New Vendor Directory for the Subscription Industry
 

Subscription Insider Announces the Official Launch of a

New Vendor Directory for the Subscription Industry

Subscription Executives Now Have A Resource To

Discover Subscription-Focused Solutions for Their Businesses

Andover, MA - Tuesday, January 12, 2021: Subscription Insider is excited to announce the official launch of their Subscription Business Vendor Directory, a new "go to" resource showcasing some of the best vendors serving the subscription industry. Subscription Insider is a business media company that delivers intelligence on how to build, market, and sell subscription-based products and services.

"The Subscription Business Vendor Directory solves a major problem for subscription executives by connecting them with leading companies that are focused on solutions specifically designed for companies who offer recurring subscriptions and members," said Kathy Greenler Sexton, CEO of Subscription Insider. "The vendors listed in our exclusive directory specialize in supporting subscription-based organizations and are companies that we know and trust"

Subscription executives using the Subscription Business Vendor Directory can research comprehensive listings in a range of categories including Analytics, Chargeback & Fraud Management, Customer Service, Fulfillment, IT Services, Legal, Payment Processing, Product Development, Subscriber Acquisition, Subscriber Management, Subscriber Retention, Subscription Billing, Subscription Marketing and more. Executive will also have the option to filter results to understand which vendors specialize on specific company-stages or industries (Retail, SaaS, Media, etc.)

Subscription Insider's inaugural vendors participating in the official market launch of the Subscription Business Vendor Directory include:

  • 2040 Digital
  • ACI Worldwide
  • Advantage CS
  • Alliant - The Audience Company
  • Antenna
  • BillingPlatform
  • Chargebacks911
  • Ethoca
  • FlexPay
  • House of Kaizen
  • IProduction
  • LAVENTA Partners
  • Lisa B. Dubrow Esq.
  • Membership Services
  • PLC (Paul Larsen Consulting)
  • Publishers Service Associates
  • PULSE by PLC?
  • Recurly
  • SFG
  • Sticky.io
  • Thales Sentinel
  • Vindicia
  • Wiland

Visit the Subscription Insider Vendor Directory at http://www.subscriptioninsider.com/vendor-directory for complete access to the listings. To be included in listings connect with  customerservice@subscriptioninsider.com.

 

About Subscription Insider

Subscription Insider is uniquely focused on the business of subscriptions, delivering daily subscription economy news and providing best-practice information, training and research through memberships, training events and conferences. Subscription entrepreneurs and executives representing all sectors of the subscription economy depend on Subscription Insider to improve decision making, team skills and business profitability. Learn more at www.subscriptioninsider.com and www.subscriptionshow.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Team
media@subscriptioninsider.com
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Kathy Greenler Sexton
Title: CEO
Group: Subscription Insider
Dateline: Andover, MA United States
Direct Phone: 617-401-7653
Cell Phone: 617-834-2169
Jump To Kathleen Greenler Sexton --- Subscription Expert Jump To Kathleen Greenler Sexton --- Subscription Expert
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics