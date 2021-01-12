Subscription Insider Announces the Official Launch of a New Vendor Directory for the Subscription Industry

Andover, MA - Tuesday, January 12, 2021: Subscription Insider is excited to announce the official launch of their Subscription Business Vendor Directory, a new "go to" resource showcasing some of the best vendors serving the subscription industry. Subscription Insider is a business media company that delivers intelligence on how to build, market, and sell subscription-based products and services.

"The Subscription Business Vendor Directory solves a major problem for subscription executives by connecting them with leading companies that are focused on solutions specifically designed for companies who offer recurring subscriptions and members," said Kathy Greenler Sexton, CEO of Subscription Insider. "The vendors listed in our exclusive directory specialize in supporting subscription-based organizations and are companies that we know and trust"

Subscription executives using the Subscription Business Vendor Directory can research comprehensive listings in a range of categories including Analytics, Chargeback & Fraud Management, Customer Service, Fulfillment, IT Services, Legal, Payment Processing, Product Development, Subscriber Acquisition, Subscriber Management, Subscriber Retention, Subscription Billing, Subscription Marketing and more. Executive will also have the option to filter results to understand which vendors specialize on specific company-stages or industries (Retail, SaaS, Media, etc.)

Subscription Insider's inaugural vendors participating in the official market launch of the Subscription Business Vendor Directory include:

2040 Digital

ACI Worldwide

Advantage CS

Alliant - The Audience Company

Antenna

BillingPlatform

Chargebacks911

Ethoca

FlexPay

House of Kaizen

IProduction

LAVENTA Partners

Lisa B. Dubrow Esq.

Membership Services

PLC (Paul Larsen Consulting)

Publishers Service Associates

PULSE by PLC?

Recurly

SFG

Sticky.io

Thales Sentinel

Vindicia

Wiland

Visit the Subscription Insider Vendor Directory at http://www.subscriptioninsider.com/vendor-directory for complete access to the listings. To be included in listings connect with customerservice@subscriptioninsider.com.